2026 MAC football schedule announced

The 2026 MAC Football Schedule has been officially announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, August 29 with Sacramento State at Eastern Michigan.

The Sacramento State Hornets move up from the FCS and join the MAC this season, replacing the Northern Illinois Huskies following their move to the Mountain West Conference as a football-only member in 2026.

Returning MAC members include Akron, Ball State, Bowling Green, Buffalo, Central Michigan, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Miami (Ohio), Ohio, Toledo, and Western Michigan.

The two teams with the best conference winning percentage will compete in the MAC Football Championship Game at Ford Field in Detroit, Mich., on Saturday, Dec. 5.

Featured non-conference games for each MAC team in 2026 include UNLV at Akron, Ball State at Ohio State, Bowling Green at Nebraska, Buffalo at Penn State, Central Michigan ay Miami (FL), Eastern Michigan at Michigan State, Kent State at Ohio State, Miami (Ohio) vs. Cincinnati, Ohio at Nebraska, Sacramento State at Fresno State, Toledo at Michigan State, UMass at Rutgers, and Western Michigan at Michigan.

The MAC will release an updated schedule later this spring that includes game times and television designations for the first three weeks of the regular season, along with its nationally recognized midweek MACtion schedule. All remaining game times and television assignments will be announced 12 days prior to each game. MAC football games will once again be featured across ESPN networks (ESPN, ESPN2, ESPNU, ESPN+) and CBS Sports Network.

2026 MAC Football Schedules



2026 MAC Football Schedule

Saturday, August 29

*Sacramento State at Eastern Michigan

Thursday, September 3

Akron at Wake Forest

Albany at Buffalo

UMass at Rutgers

Friday, September 4

San Jose State at Eastern Michigan

Saturday, September 5

Ball State at Ohio State

Tarleton State at Bowling Green

Central Michigan at New Mexico

Kent State at South Carolina

Miami at Pittsburgh

Ohio at Nebraska

MVSU at Sacramento State

Toledo at Michigan State

Western Michigan at Michigan

Saturday, September 12

Robert Morris at Akron

Stony Brook at Ball State

Bowling Green at Nebraska

Buffalo at FIU

Colgate at Central Michigan

Eastern Michigan at Michigan State

Wofford at Kent State

Holy Cross at Miami

Jacksonville State at Ohio

Sacramento State at Fresno State

CCSU at Toledo

Sacred Heart at UMass

Monmouth at Western Michigan

Saturday, September 19

Akron at Minnesota

Ball State at Liberty

Bowling Green at Iowa State

Buffalo at Penn State

Wyoming at Central Michigan

Eastern Michigan at Wisconsin

Kent State at Ohio State

Miami at Cincinnati

Ohio at South Alabama

North Dakota State at Sacramento State

Temple at Toledo

Stonehill at UMass

Western Michigan at Rice

Saturday, September 26

UNLV at Akron

*Ball State at Kent State

South Florida at Bowling Green

Robert Morris at Buffalo

Central Michigan at Miami (FL)

Lindenwood at Eastern Michigan

UConn at Miami

Stonehill at Ohio

*UMass at Sacramento State

San Diego State at Toledo

Boise State at Western Michigan

Saturday, October 3

*Akron at Central Michigan

*Toledo at Ball State

*Bowling Green at Miami

*Western Michigan at Buffalo

*Eastern Michigan at UMass

*Ohio at Kent State

Saturday, October 10

*Eastern Michigan at Akron

Ball State at Northwestern

*Sacramento State at Bowling Green

*Buffalo at Toledo

*Central Michigan at Ohio

*Kent State at Western Michigan

*Miami at UMass

Saturday, October 17

*Akron at Miami

*Ball State at Bowling Green

*UMass at Buffalo

*Western Michigan at Central Michigan

*Toledo at Eastern Michigan

Kent State at South Florida

*Ohio at Sacramento State

Saturday, October 24

*Akron at Kent State

*Sacramento State at Ball State

*Bowling Green at Buffalo

*Miami at Central Michigan

*Eastern Michigan at Ohio

*Western Michigan at Toledo

UMass at UConn

Friday, October 30

*Kent State at Sacramento State

Saturday, October 31

*Bowling Green at Western Michigan

Tuesday, November 3

*Ohio at Akron

*Buffalo at Miami

Wednesday, November 4

*Ball State at UMass

*Central Michigan at Eastern Michigan

*Toledo at Sacramento State

Tuesday, November 10

*Western Michigan at Akron

*Kent State at Bowling Green

*Ohio at Miami

Wednesday, November 11

*Buffalo at Ball State

*Sacramento State at Central Michigan

*UMass at Toledo

Tuesday, November 17

*Ball State at Ohio

*Eastern Michigan at Western Michigan

*Miami at Kent State

Wednesday, November 18

*Akron at UMass

*Bowling Green at Toledo

*Central Michigan at Buffalo

Tuesday, November 24

*Kent State at Eastern Michigan

*Miami at Western Michigan

Friday, November 27

*Buffalo at Akron

*Toledo at Ohio

Saturday, November 28

*Central Michigan at Ball State

*UMass at Bowling Green

Sacramento State at Hawaii

Saturday, December 5

MAC Football Championship Game, Noon ET (ESPN)