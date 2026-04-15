The 2026 ACC Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each ACC team.

The 2026 season marks the ACC’s debut of a nine‑game conference football schedule. As the format phases in, 12 of the league’s 17 members will play nine ACC games this fall, while the remaining five will play eight.

ACC action kicks off in Week Zero on Saturday, August 29, with five league teams in action: Stanford hosts Hawai‘i, North Carolina meets TCU in Ireland, NC State and Virginia face off in an ACC matchup in Brazil, and Florida State welcomes New Mexico State to Tallahassee.

Two more ACC programs open their seasons on Thursday, September 3, as Georgia Tech hosts Colorado and Wake Forest welcomes Akron. The following night, Friday, September 4, Stanford hosts Miami in an early‑season conference showdown.

Week 1 brings several notable non‑conference matchups on Saturday, September 5: Boston College travels to Cincinnati, California hosts UCLA, Clemson visits LSU, and Duke welcomes Tulane.

Sunday, September 6 features a primetime matchup in Nashville, where Louisville meets Ole Miss at 7:30pm ET on ABC. Labor Day Monday, September 7, closes out the opening weekend with a league matchup as Florida State hosts SMU.

The 2026 ACC Football Championship Game is set for Saturday, December 5, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, NC, and will air on ESPN at noon ET.

The helmet schedule for the SEC has already been released. The remaining FBS conference helmet schedules will be posted over the next few weeks.

Helmet Schedules