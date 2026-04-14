The 2026 SEC Football Helmet Schedule is now available. The PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and opponent for each SEC team.

The 2026 season will be the first for the SEC under the new nine-game conference schedule format. Each league member will now play only three non-conference opponents, down one from previous seasons.

The 2026 SEC season is currently set to begin on Thursday, September 3 when the Missouri Tigers host the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions. The game is slated to kickoff at 8:00pm ET on the SEC Network.

Saturday of Week 1 features a couple of marquee non-conference games — the Auburn Tigers square off with the Baylor Bears at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., while the LSU Tigers host the Clemson Tigers in Baton Rouge.

On Sunday, September 6, the Ole Miss Rebels take on the Louisville Cardinals in the inaugural Liberty Mutual Music City Kickoff at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn. The game will be televised by ABC at 7:30pm ET.

The first conference game of the 2026 season is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 12 (Week 2) when the Alabama Crimson Tide travel to take on the Kentucky Wildcats.

The 2026 SEC Championship Game is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 5 at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The SEC will place the top two teams in the overall standings into the championship.

Helmet schedules for the remaining FBS conferences will be posted over the next few weeks.

Helmet Schedules