2025 SoCon football schedule announced

By Kevin Kelley - December 19, 2024
2025 SoCon Football Schedule

The Southern Conference (SoCon) has announced its 2025 football schedule. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 6 with The Citadel at Samford.

For the 2025 season, the SoCon will again consist of nine football-playing members — Chattanooga, ETSU, Furman, Mercer, Samford, The Citadel, VMI, Western Carolina, and Wofford.

With nine teams, each SoCon team plays an eight-game conference schedule and competes against every other team in the conference each season. Like the 2024 season, the 2025 season also includes 13 playing weeks for FCS teams, so each SoCon member will play four non-league games for a total of 12 contests.

The 2025 SoCon football TV schedule will be announced next Spring, but all nine schools’ home games will air on ESPN+ if not selected for a national or regional broadcast.

2025 SoCon Football Schedules

* Conference games only.

Saturday, Sept. 6
The Citadel at Samford

Saturday, Sept. 13
Wofford at Mercer

Saturday, Sept. 20
Mercer at The Citadel
Samford at Western Carolina

Saturday, Sept. 27
The Citadel at Chattanooga
Mercer at ETSU
Furman at Samford

Saturday, Oct. 4
ETSU at Furman
Samford at Mercer
Chattanooga at VMI
Western Carolina at Wofford

Saturday, Oct. 11
VMI at ETSU
Furman at Western Carolina

Saturday, Oct. 18
Western Carolina at The Citadel
ETSU at Chattanooga
Furman at Wofford
Samford at VMI

Saturday, Oct. 25
The Citadel at Furman
Wofford at ETSU
VMI at Mercer
Chattanooga at Samford

Saturday, Nov. 1
VMI at The Citadel
Mercer at Furman
Samford at Wofford
Western Carolina at Chattanooga

Saturday, Nov. 8
ETSU at Samford
Furman at Chattanooga
Mercer at Western Carolina
Wofford at VMI

Saturday, Nov. 15
Wofford at The Citadel
ETSU at Western Carolina
VMI at Furman
Chattanooga at Mercer

Saturday, Nov. 22
The Citadel at ETSU
Chattanooga at Wofford
Western Carolina at VMI

