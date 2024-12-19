2025 SoCon football schedule announced

The Southern Conference (SoCon) has announced its 2025 football schedule. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 6 with The Citadel at Samford.

For the 2025 season, the SoCon will again consist of nine football-playing members — Chattanooga, ETSU, Furman, Mercer, Samford, The Citadel, VMI, Western Carolina, and Wofford.

With nine teams, each SoCon team plays an eight-game conference schedule and competes against every other team in the conference each season. Like the 2024 season, the 2025 season also includes 13 playing weeks for FCS teams, so each SoCon member will play four non-league games for a total of 12 contests.

The 2025 SoCon football TV schedule will be announced next Spring, but all nine schools’ home games will air on ESPN+ if not selected for a national or regional broadcast.

2025 SoCon Football Schedules



2025 SoCon Football Schedule

* Conference games only.

Saturday, Sept. 6

The Citadel at Samford

Saturday, Sept. 13

Wofford at Mercer

Saturday, Sept. 20

Mercer at The Citadel

Samford at Western Carolina

Saturday, Sept. 27

The Citadel at Chattanooga

Mercer at ETSU

Furman at Samford

Saturday, Oct. 4

ETSU at Furman

Samford at Mercer

Chattanooga at VMI

Western Carolina at Wofford

Saturday, Oct. 11

VMI at ETSU

Furman at Western Carolina

Saturday, Oct. 18

Western Carolina at The Citadel

ETSU at Chattanooga

Furman at Wofford

Samford at VMI

Saturday, Oct. 25

The Citadel at Furman

Wofford at ETSU

VMI at Mercer

Chattanooga at Samford

Saturday, Nov. 1

VMI at The Citadel

Mercer at Furman

Samford at Wofford

Western Carolina at Chattanooga

Saturday, Nov. 8

ETSU at Samford

Furman at Chattanooga

Mercer at Western Carolina

Wofford at VMI

Saturday, Nov. 15

Wofford at The Citadel

ETSU at Western Carolina

VMI at Furman

Chattanooga at Mercer

Saturday, Nov. 22

The Citadel at ETSU

Chattanooga at Wofford

Western Carolina at VMI