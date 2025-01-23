2025 Notre Dame at Miami football game move to Sunday in primetime

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish at Miami Hurricanes football game in 2025 has been moved to Sunday night in primetime, the ACC has officially announced.

The Notre Dame-Miami game, previously scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 30, will now be played on Sunday, Aug. 31 and the contest will be nationally televised by ABC at 7:30pm ET. The two teams will square off at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla.

The moved to Sunday was part of a conference-wide announcement of ACC games for Week Zero and Week 1 of the 2025 season.

Miami and Notre Dame have met 27 times in a series that began in 1955. In the most recent meeting in 2017, the Hurricanes defeated the Fighting Irish 41-8 in Miami Gardens, but Notre Dame still holds an 18-8-1 advantage in the series.

In other non-conference action in 2025, Miami is slated to face Bethune-Cookman, South Florida, and Florida, all at home. Miami’s ACC opponents this fall include Syracuse, Louisville, NC State, and Stanford at home and Florida State, Pitt, SMU, and Virginia Tech on the road.

Notre Dame, a Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) Independent, currently has 11 announced games on its 2025 slate. In addition to playing at Miami, Notre Dame will host Texas A&M, Purdue, Boise State, USC, Navy, NC State, and Syracuse and will visit Arkansas, Boston College, and Pitt.

The 12th opponent for the Irish should be announced soon. Social media speculation is centered around the Stanford Cardinal for that opening, which would then be announced Monday night in conjunction with the release of the complete ACC schedule.

