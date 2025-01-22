2025 ACC football schedule release set for January 27

The 2025 ACC football schedule release has been set for Monday, Jan. 27, the conference announced on Wednesday.
The reveal of the 2025 ACC football schedule will occur during a special two-hour “ACC Huddle: Football Schedule Release” at 9:00pm ET on the ACC Network with a simulcast on ESPN2. The show will feature ACC Huddle host Taylor Tannebaum and analysts EJ Manuel, Eric Mac Lain, Eddie Royal, and Mark Richt.
Prior to the full schedule release, ACC PM will announce the Week Zero and Week 1 matchups on Thursday, Jan. 23 and the ACC opener for each school on Friday, Jan. 24, both at 4:00pm ET on ACC Network.
The 2025 ACC football season will be the second for the league as a 17-team conference following the addition of the California Golden Bears, SMU Mustangs, and Stanford Cardinal.
The ACC plays an eight-game conference schedule with four non-conference contests. All 17 teams will play each other at least twice in 7 years, once at home and once on the road. The current 14 ACC members will play in California three times over the seven years and no team will travel to California for a conference game in back-to-back seasons.
The ACC schedule model, announced in 2023, has also protected 16 annual matchups. Per the ACC, “…11 are retained from the current 3-5-5 schedule model, two are restored rivalries from the divisional format in Miami-Virginia Tech and NC State-Wake Forest and the three new schools fill the remaining three.”
Below are the 16 protected annual matchups (Georgia Tech and Louisville have none):
- Boston College-Syracuse
- Boston College-Pitt
- Syracuse-Pitt
- North Carolina-Virginia
- North Carolina-Duke
- North Carolina-NC State
- NC State-Wake Forest
- NC State-Duke
- Duke-Wake Forest
- Virginia Tech-Virginia
- Florida State-Clemson
- Miami-Florida State
- Miami-Virginia Tech
- Stanford-Cal
- Stanford-SMU
- Cal-SMU
Listed below are the opponents for each ACC team for the 2025 season. The ACC has released each team’s opponents through 2030.
2025 ACC Football Opponents
2025 Home: Cal, Clemson, Georgia Tech, SMU
2025 Away: Louisville, Pitt, Stanford, Syracuse
2025 Home: Duke, North Carolina, SMU, Virginia
2025 Away: Boston College, Louisville, Stanford, Virginia Tech
2025 Home: Syracuse, Duke, Florida State, SMU
2025 Away: Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina, Georgia Tech
2025 Home: Georgia Tech, NC State, Virginia, Wake Forest
2025 Away: Cal, Clemson, North Carolina, Syracuse
2025 Home: Miami, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
2025 Away: Clemson, NC State, Stanford, Virginia
2025 Home: Clemson, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia Tech
2025 Away: Boston College, Duke, NC State, Wake Forest
2025 Home: Boston College, Virginia, Clemson, Cal
2025 Away: Pitt, Virginia Tech, Miami, SMU
2025 Home: Syracuse, Louisville, NC State, Stanford
2025 Away: Florida State, Pitt, SMU Virginia Tech
2025 Home: Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Virginia Tech
2025 Away: Duke, Miami, Pitt, Wake Forest
2025 Home: Clemson, Duke, Stanford, Virginia
2025 Away: Cal, NC State, Syracuse, Wake Forest
2025 Home: Boston College, Louisville, Miami, NC State
2025 Away: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Stanford, Syracuse
2025 Home: Louisville, Miami, Stanford, Syracuse
2025 Away: Boston College, Cal, Clemson, Wake Forest
2025 Home: Boston College, Cal, Florida State, Pitt
2025 Away: Miami, North Carolina, SMU, Virginia
2025 Home: Boston College, Pitt, North Carolina, Duke
2025 Away: Clemson, Georgia Tech, Miami, SMU
2025 Home: Florida State, Stanford, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest
2025 Away: Cal, Duke, Louisville, North Carolina
2025 Home: Cal, Louisville, Miami, Wake Forest
2025 Away: Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State, Virginia
2025 Home: Georgia Tech, North Carolina, NC State, SMU
2025 Away: Duke, Florida State, Virginia, Virginia Tech
I stumbled across speculation today that the missing game for ND and Stanford will be a game between the two at the Rose Bowl in some sort of 100th anniversary celebration of the 1925 Rose Bowl (actually played on Jan 1, ‘25, so closer to the 101st anniversary.
I am a Syracuse Fan no matter if they have protected or unprotected opponents however conference games matter.