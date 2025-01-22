2025 ACC football schedule release set for January 27

The 2025 ACC football schedule release has been set for Monday, Jan. 27, the conference announced on Wednesday.

The reveal of the 2025 ACC football schedule will occur during a special two-hour “ACC Huddle: Football Schedule Release” at 9:00pm ET on the ACC Network with a simulcast on ESPN2. The show will feature ACC Huddle host Taylor Tannebaum and analysts EJ Manuel, Eric Mac Lain, Eddie Royal, and Mark Richt.

Prior to the full schedule release, ACC PM will announce the Week Zero and Week 1 matchups on Thursday, Jan. 23 and the ACC opener for each school on Friday, Jan. 24, both at 4:00pm ET on ACC Network.

The 2025 ACC football season will be the second for the league as a 17-team conference following the addition of the California Golden Bears, SMU Mustangs, and Stanford Cardinal.

The ACC plays an eight-game conference schedule with four non-conference contests. All 17 teams will play each other at least twice in 7 years, once at home and once on the road. The current 14 ACC members will play in California three times over the seven years and no team will travel to California for a conference game in back-to-back seasons.

The ACC schedule model, announced in 2023, has also protected 16 annual matchups. Per the ACC, “…11 are retained from the current 3-5-5 schedule model, two are restored rivalries from the divisional format in Miami-Virginia Tech and NC State-Wake Forest and the three new schools fill the remaining three.”

Below are the 16 protected annual matchups (Georgia Tech and Louisville have none):

Boston College-Syracuse

Boston College-Pitt

Syracuse-Pitt

North Carolina-Virginia

North Carolina-Duke

North Carolina-NC State

NC State-Wake Forest

NC State-Duke

Duke-Wake Forest

Virginia Tech-Virginia

Florida State-Clemson

Miami-Florida State

Miami-Virginia Tech

Stanford-Cal

Stanford-SMU

Cal-SMU

Listed below are the opponents for each ACC team for the 2025 season. The ACC has released each team’s opponents through 2030.

2025 ACC Football Opponents

Boston College Eagles

2025 Home: Cal, Clemson, Georgia Tech, SMU

2025 Away: Louisville, Pitt, Stanford, Syracuse

Cal Golden Bears

2025 Home: Duke, North Carolina, SMU, Virginia

2025 Away: Boston College, Louisville, Stanford, Virginia Tech

Clemson Tigers

2025 Home: Syracuse, Duke, Florida State, SMU

2025 Away: Boston College, Louisville, North Carolina, Georgia Tech

Duke Blue Devils

2025 Home: Georgia Tech, NC State, Virginia, Wake Forest

2025 Away: Cal, Clemson, North Carolina, Syracuse

Florida State Seminoles

2025 Home: Miami, Pitt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

2025 Away: Clemson, NC State, Stanford, Virginia

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets

2025 Home: Clemson, Pitt, Syracuse, Virginia Tech

2025 Away: Boston College, Duke, NC State, Wake Forest

Louisville Cardinals

2025 Home: Boston College, Virginia, Clemson, Cal

2025 Away: Pitt, Virginia Tech, Miami, SMU

Miami (FL) Hurricanes

2025 Home: Syracuse, Louisville, NC State, Stanford

2025 Away: Florida State, Pitt, SMU Virginia Tech

NC State Wolfpack

2025 Home: Florida State, Georgia Tech, North Carolina, Virginia Tech

2025 Away: Duke, Miami, Pitt, Wake Forest

North Carolina Tar Heels

2025 Home: Clemson, Duke, Stanford, Virginia

2025 Away: Cal, NC State, Syracuse, Wake Forest

Pitt Panthers

2025 Home: Boston College, Louisville, Miami, NC State

2025 Away: Florida State, Georgia Tech, Stanford, Syracuse

SMU Mustangs

2025 Home: Louisville, Miami, Stanford, Syracuse

2025 Away: Boston College, Cal, Clemson, Wake Forest

Stanford Cardinal

2025 Home: Boston College, Cal, Florida State, Pitt

2025 Away: Miami, North Carolina, SMU, Virginia

Syracuse Orange

2025 Home: Boston College, Pitt, North Carolina, Duke

2025 Away: Clemson, Georgia Tech, Miami, SMU

Virginia Cavaliers

2025 Home: Florida State, Stanford, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest

2025 Away: Cal, Duke, Louisville, North Carolina

Virginia Tech Hokies

2025 Home: Cal, Louisville, Miami, Wake Forest

2025 Away: Florida State, Georgia Tech, NC State, Virginia

Wake Forest Demon Deacons

2025 Home: Georgia Tech, North Carolina, NC State, SMU

2025 Away: Duke, Florida State, Virginia, Virginia Tech