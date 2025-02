2025 Mountain West football schedule announced

The 2025 Mountain West football schedule has been announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 13 with Air Force at Utah State.

For the 2025 season, the Mountain West returns to an eight-game conference schedule following a one-year scheduling alliance with Oregon State and Washington State that was not extended. Each Mountain West team will play eight conference games with four non-conference contests.

Featured non-conference match-ups for each MWC team in 2025 include Air Force at Navy, Boise State at Notre Dame, Colorado State at Washington, Fresno State at Kansas, Stanford at Hawaii, Nevada at Penn State, New Mexico at Michigan, California at San Diego State, San Jose State at Texas, UCLA at UNLV, Utah State at Texas A&M, and Wyoming at Colorado.

The 2025 Mountain West Championship Game will be played on Friday, Dec. 5. The contest will feature the top two seeds in Mountain West play and will be hosted by the highest ranked team.

Additional releases from the Mountain West will come this Spring, which will shift certain games to Thursdays and Fridays.

2025 Mountain West Football Schedules

2025 Mountain West Football Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 23

Fresno State at Kansas

Stanford at Hawai‘i

Thursday, Aug. 28

Stony Brook at San Diego State

Central Michigan at San José State

Saturday, Aug. 30

Bucknell at Air Force

Boise State at South Florida

Colorado State at Washington

Georgia Southern at Fresno State

Hawai‘i at Arizona

Nevada at Penn State

New Mexico at Michigan

UNLV at Sam Houston

UTEP at Utah State

Wyoming at Akron

Saturday, Sept. 6

Eastern Washington at Boise State

Northern Colorado at Colorado State

Fresno State at Oregon State

Sam Houston at Hawai‘i

Sacramento State at Nevada

Idaho State at New Mexico

San Diego State at Washington State

San José State at Texas

UCLA at UNLV

Utah State at Texas A&M

Northern Iowa at Wyoming

Saturday, Sept. 13

Air Force at Utah State*

Southern at Fresno State

Portland State at Hawai‘i

Middle Tennessee at Nevada

New Mexico at UCLA

Idaho State at UNLV

Utah at Wyoming

Saturday, Sept. 20

Boise State at Air Force*

UTSA at Colorado State

Fresno State at Hawai‘i*

Nevada at Western Kentucky

California at San Diego State

Idaho at San José State

UNLV at Miami (Ohio)

McNeese at Utah State

Wyoming at Colorado

Saturday, Sept. 27

Hawai‘i at Air Force*

App State at Boise State

Washington State at Colorado State

New Mexico State at New Mexico

San Diego State at Northern Illinois

San José State at Stanford

Utah State at Vanderbilt

Saturday, Oct. 4

Air Force at Navy

Boise State at Notre Dame

Colorado State at San Diego State*

Nevada at Fresno State*

New Mexico at San José State*

UNLV at Wyoming*

Saturday, Oct. 11

Air Force at UNLV*

New Mexico at Boise State*

Fresno State at Colorado State*

Utah State at Hawai‘i*

San Diego State at Nevada*

San José State at Wyoming*

Saturday, Oct. 18

Wyoming at Air Force*

UNLV at Boise State*

Hawai‘i at Colorado State*

Nevada at New Mexico*

San José State at Utah State*

Saturday, Oct. 25

Boise State at Nevada*

Colorado State at Wyoming*

San Diego State at Fresno State*

Utah State at New Mexico*

Saturday, Nov. 1

Army at Air Force

Fresno State at Boise State*

Hawai‘i at San José State*

New Mexico at UNLV*

Wyoming at San Diego State*

Saturday, Nov. 8

Air Force at San José State*

UNLV at Colorado State*

San Diego State at Hawai‘i*

Nevada at Utah State*

Saturday, Nov. 15

Air Force at Connecticut

Boise State at San Diego State*

Colorado State at New Mexico*

Wyoming at Fresno State*

San José State at Nevada*

Utah State at UNLV*

Saturday, Nov. 22

New Mexico at Air Force*

Colorado State at Boise State*

Utah State at Fresno State*

Hawai‘i at UNLV*

Nevada at Wyoming*

San José State at San Diego State*

Saturday, Nov. 29

Air Force at Colorado State*

Boise State at Utah State*

Fresno State at San José State*

Wyoming at Hawai‘i*

UNLV at Nevada*

San Diego State at New Mexico*

Friday, Dec. 5

Old Trapper Mountain West Football Championship Game

* Mountain West game