2025 Georgia at Georgia Tech football game moved to Black Friday

The Georgia Bulldogs and Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets will square off on Black Friday for the second-consecutive season, it was announced during the ACC football schedule release show Monday evening.

Georgia will travel to face Georgia Tech on Friday, Nov. 28, 2025. The game will be played at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., rather than Tech’s on-campus venue, Bobby Dodd Stadium, which was announced last fall.

“We’re grateful to our partners at AMB Sports and Entertainment for the opportunity to bring Clean, Old-Fashioned Hate to Mercedes-Benz Stadium in 2025,” Georgia Tech director of athletics J Batt said in October. “The opportunity to reconfigure our contract with AMBSE not only provides our fans with opportunities that they have not had for our previous games in one of the world’s premier stadiums, but also provides our department with transformative revenue as we embark on a new era of intercollegiate athletics.”

In last season’s edition of Clean, Old Fashioned Hate, Georgia defeated Georgia Tech 44-42 in eight overtimes at Dooley Field at Sanford Stadium in Athens, Ga. The kickoff time and TV will be announced later this Spring, but the contest could be broadcast in primetime as it was in 2024.

The Georgia Bulldogs have won seven consecutive contests over their in-state rival and now lead the overall series 72-39-5.

Georgia, ranked No. 5 in ESPN’s Way Too Early Top 25, is scheduled to open the 2025 season against the Marshall Thundering Herd in Athens on Saturday, Aug. 30. Georgia Tech opens its campaign on the same day on the road against Deion Sanders’ Colorado Buffaloes.

