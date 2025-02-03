2025 Big 12 football schedule release: All 16 team schedules

The 2025 Big 12 football schedule is set for release Tuesday, and it kicks off in Week Zero with Iowa State facing Kansas State in Ireland and Kansas hosting Fresno State.
The 2025 season will be the second for the Big 12 as a 16-team conference following the addition of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah and the loss of Oklahoma and Texas. Each Big 12 team will continue to play a nine-game conference schedule with three non-conference opponents.
The majority of the Big 12 will begin their seasons in Week 1 between Thursday, Aug. 28 and Saturday, Aug. 30. The regular-season will conclude with the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.
Below are the 2025 football schedules for each Big 12 school (updating as leaks come in from Brett McMurphy, Ross Dellenger, and Pete Thamel leading up to the official release). Click the links to view the full schedules, which will be updated with kickoff time and TV as they are announced this spring.
2025 Big 12 team-by-team football schedules
Note: Schedules are tentative until officially announced by the Big 12.
2025 Arizona Football Schedule
- 08/30 – Hawaii
- 09/06 – Weber State
- 09/13 – Kansas State
- 09/20 –
- 09/27 –
- 10/04 –
- 10/11 –
- 10/18 –
- 10/25 –
- 11/01 –
- 11/08 –
- 11/15 –
- 11/22 –
2025 Arizona State Football Schedule
- 08/30 – Northern Arizona
- 09/06 – at Mississippi State
- 09/13 – Texas State
- 09/20 – at Baylor*
- 09/27 –
- 10/04 –
- 10/11 –
- 10/18 –
- 10/25 –
- 11/01 – at Iowa State*
- 11/08 –
- 11/15 –
- 11/22 –
- 08/30 – Auburn
- 09/06 – at SMU
- 09/13 – Samford
- 09/20 – Arizona State*
- 09/27 –
- 10/04 –
- 10/11 –
- 10/18 –
- 10/25 –
- 11/01 –
- 11/08 –
- 11/15 –
- 11/22 –
- 08/30 – Portland State
- 09/06 – Stanford
- 09/13 – at East Carolina
- 09/20 –
- 09/27 – at Colorado*
- 10/04 –
- 10/11 –
- 10/18 –
- 10/25 –
- 11/01 –
- 11/08 –
- 11/15 –
- 11/22 –
2025 Cincinnati Football Schedule
- 08/28 – Nebraska (in Kansas City, MO)
- 09/06 – Bowling Green
- 09/13 – Northwestern State
- 09/20 –
- 09/27 –
- 10/04 –
- 10/11 –
- 10/18 –
- 10/25 –
- 11/01 –
- 11/08 –
- 11/15 –
- 11/22 –
2025 Colorado Football Schedule
- 08/30 – Georgia Tech
- 09/06 – Delaware
- 09/13 – at Houston*
- 09/20 – Wyoming
- 09/27 – BYU*
- 10/04 –
- 10/11 –
- 10/18 –
- 10/25 –
- 11/01 –
- 11/08 –
- 11/15 –
- 11/22 –
2025 Houston Football Schedule
- 08/30 – Stephen F. Austin
- 09/06 – at Rice
- 09/13 – Colorado*
- 09/20 –
- 09/27 – at Oregon State
- 10/04 –
- 10/11 –
- 10/18 –
- 10/25 –
- 11/01 –
- 11/08 –
- 11/15 –
- 11/22 –
2025 Iowa State Football Schedule
- 08/30 – South Dakota
- 09/06 – Iowa
- 09/13 – at Arkansas State
- 09/20 –
- 09/27 –
- 10/04 –
- 10/11 –
- 10/18 –
- 10/25 –
- 11/01 – Arizona State*
- 11/08 –
- 11/15 –
- 11/22 –
- 08/23 – Fresno State
- 08/30 – Wagner
- 09/06 – at Missouri
- 09/13 –
- 09/20 –
- 09/27 –
- 10/04 –
- 10/11 –
- 10/18 –
- 10/25 –
- 11/01 –
- 11/08 –
- 11/15 –
- 11/22 –
2025 Kansas State Football Schedule
- 08/30 – North Dakota
- 09/06 – Army
- 09/13 – at Arizona
- 09/20 –
- 09/27 –
- 10/04 –
- 10/11 –
- 10/18 –
- 10/25 –
- 11/01 –
- 11/08 –
- 11/15 –
- 11/22 –
2025 Oklahoma State Football Schedule
- 08/30 – UT Martin
- 09/06 – at Oregon
- 09/13 –
- 09/20 – Tulsa
- 09/27 –
- 10/04 –
- 10/11 –
- 10/18 –
- 10/25 – at Texas Tech*
- 11/01 –
- 11/08 –
- 11/15 –
- 11/22 –
- 08/30 – at North Carolina
- 09/06 – Abilene Christian
- 09/13 –
- 09/20 – SMU
- 09/27 –
- 10/04 –
- 10/11 –
- 10/18 –
- 10/25 –
- 11/01 –
- 11/08 –
- 11/15 –
- 11/22 –
2025 Texas Tech Football Schedule
- 08/30 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff
- 09/06 – Kent State
- 09/13 – Oregon State
- 09/20 –
- 09/27 –
- 10/04 –
- 10/11 –
- 10/18 –
- 10/25 – Oklahoma State*
- 11/01 –
- 11/08 –
- 11/15 –
- 11/22 –
- 08/28 – Jacksonville State
- 09/06 – North Carolina A&T
- 09/13 –
- 09/20 – North Carolina
- 09/27 –
- 10/04 –
- 10/11 –
- 10/18 – West Virginia*
- 10/25 –
- 11/01 –
- 11/08 –
- 11/15 –
- 11/22 –
- 08/30 – at UCLA
- 09/06 – Cal Poly
- 09/13 – at Wyoming
- 09/20 –
- 09/27 –
- 10/04 –
- 10/11 –
- 10/18 –
- 10/25 –
- 11/01 –
- 11/08 –
- 11/15 –
- 11/22 –
2025 West Virginia Football Schedule
- 08/30 – Robert Morris
- 09/06 – at Ohio
- 09/13 – Pitt
- 09/20 –
- 09/27 –
- 10/04 –
- 10/11 –
- 10/18 – at UCF*
- 10/25 –
- 11/01 –
- 11/08 –
- 11/15 –
- 11/22 –
They’re not complete. When is the full release
Hang in there John Big 12 is doing best they can with schedule release.
tomorrow at 11:00 AM Eastern Time. Personally I´m most interested in seeing when the Holy War is.
You need to put the Ireland game on ISU’s and KSU’s schedules!! You mentioned it in the intro writing.