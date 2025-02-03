2025 Big 12 football schedule release: All 16 team schedules

The 2025 Big 12 football schedule is set for release Tuesday, and it kicks off in Week Zero with Iowa State facing Kansas State in Ireland and Kansas hosting Fresno State.

The 2025 season will be the second for the Big 12 as a 16-team conference following the addition of Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado, and Utah and the loss of Oklahoma and Texas. Each Big 12 team will continue to play a nine-game conference schedule with three non-conference opponents.

The majority of the Big 12 will begin their seasons in Week 1 between Thursday, Aug. 28 and Saturday, Aug. 30. The regular-season will conclude with the Big 12 Championship Game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas, on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025.

Below are the 2025 football schedules for each Big 12 school (updating as leaks come in from Brett McMurphy, Ross Dellenger, and Pete Thamel leading up to the official release). Click the links to view the full schedules, which will be updated with kickoff time and TV as they are announced this spring.

2025 Big 12 team-by-team football schedules

Note: Schedules are tentative until officially announced by the Big 12.

2025 Arizona Football Schedule

08/30 – Hawaii

09/06 – Weber State

09/13 – Kansas State

09/20 –

09/27 –

10/04 –

10/11 –

10/18 –

10/25 –

11/01 –

11/08 –

11/15 –

11/22 –

2025 Arizona State Football Schedule

08/30 – Northern Arizona

09/06 – at Mississippi State

09/13 – Texas State

09/20 – at Baylor*

09/27 –

10/04 –

10/11 –

10/18 –

10/25 –

11/01 – at Iowa State*

11/08 –

11/15 –

11/22 –

2025 Baylor Football Schedule

08/30 – Auburn

09/06 – at SMU

09/13 – Samford

09/20 – Arizona State*

09/27 –

10/04 –

10/11 –

10/18 –

10/25 –

11/01 –

11/08 –

11/15 –

11/22 –

2025 BYU Football Schedule

08/30 – Portland State

09/06 – Stanford

09/13 – at East Carolina

09/20 –

09/27 – at Colorado*

10/04 –

10/11 –

10/18 –

10/25 –

11/01 –

11/08 –

11/15 –

11/22 –

2025 Cincinnati Football Schedule

08/28 – Nebraska (in Kansas City, MO)

09/06 – Bowling Green

09/13 – Northwestern State

09/20 –

09/27 –

10/04 –

10/11 –

10/18 –

10/25 –

11/01 –

11/08 –

11/15 –

11/22 –

2025 Colorado Football Schedule

08/30 – Georgia Tech

09/06 – Delaware

09/13 – at Houston*

09/20 – Wyoming

09/27 – BYU*

10/04 –

10/11 –

10/18 –

10/25 –

11/01 –

11/08 –

11/15 –

11/22 –

2025 Houston Football Schedule

08/30 – Stephen F. Austin

09/06 – at Rice

09/13 – Colorado*

09/20 –

09/27 – at Oregon State

10/04 –

10/11 –

10/18 –

10/25 –

11/01 –

11/08 –

11/15 –

11/22 –

2025 Iowa State Football Schedule

08/30 – South Dakota

09/06 – Iowa

09/13 – at Arkansas State

09/20 –

09/27 –

10/04 –

10/11 –

10/18 –

10/25 –

11/01 – Arizona State*

11/08 –

11/15 –

11/22 –

2025 Kansas Football Schedule

08/23 – Fresno State

08/30 – Wagner

09/06 – at Missouri

09/13 –

09/20 –

09/27 –

10/04 –

10/11 –

10/18 –

10/25 –

11/01 –

11/08 –

11/15 –

11/22 –

2025 Kansas State Football Schedule

08/30 – North Dakota

09/06 – Army

09/13 – at Arizona

09/20 –

09/27 –

10/04 –

10/11 –

10/18 –

10/25 –

11/01 –

11/08 –

11/15 –

11/22 –

2025 Oklahoma State Football Schedule

08/30 – UT Martin

09/06 – at Oregon

09/13 –

09/20 – Tulsa

09/27 –

10/04 –

10/11 –

10/18 –

10/25 – at Texas Tech*

11/01 –

11/08 –

11/15 –

11/22 –

2025 TCU Football Schedule

08/30 – at North Carolina

09/06 – Abilene Christian

09/13 –

09/20 – SMU

09/27 –

10/04 –

10/11 –

10/18 –

10/25 –

11/01 –

11/08 –

11/15 –

11/22 –

2025 Texas Tech Football Schedule

08/30 – Arkansas-Pine Bluff

09/06 – Kent State

09/13 – Oregon State

09/20 –

09/27 –

10/04 –

10/11 –

10/18 –

10/25 – Oklahoma State*

11/01 –

11/08 –

11/15 –

11/22 –

2025 UCF Football Schedule

08/28 – Jacksonville State

09/06 – North Carolina A&T

09/13 –

09/20 – North Carolina

09/27 –

10/04 –

10/11 –

10/18 – West Virginia*

10/25 –

11/01 –

11/08 –

11/15 –

11/22 –

2025 Utah Football Schedule

08/30 – at UCLA

09/06 – Cal Poly

09/13 – at Wyoming

09/20 –

09/27 –

10/04 –

10/11 –

10/18 –

10/25 –

11/01 –

11/08 –

11/15 –

11/22 –

2025 West Virginia Football Schedule