2025 ACC Football Championship Game to kickoff in primetime

The 2025 ACC Football Championship Game will kickoff in primetime, the conference announced Wednesday.

The ACC’s top two teams based on regular-season conference winning percentage will square off on Saturday, Dec. 6, 2025 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C. The contest will be nationally televised by ABC and will kickoff at 8:00pm ET.

“The ACC Football Championship Game will once again be featured on the biggest stage on Championship Saturday,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “A primetime game on ABC from Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte offers another national stage to showcase ACC Football. We look forward to an exciting season filled with elite competition, incredible talent and memorable moments across the conference.”

The 2025 ACC Football Championship Game will mark the ninth consecutive season the game is played in Charlotte and the 15th time overall. It will also mark the 16th time in the last 17 years that the game will be held in primetime.

Last season, the 17th-ranked Clemson Tigers defeated the eighth-ranked SMU Mustangs, 34-31, before an announced crowd of 53,808. It was the 10th appearance for Clemson in the ACC Football Championship Game and their ninth victory.

Clemson’s ten appearances and nine victories in the championship game lead all ACC teams. Only five other members have won the ACC Football Championship Game — Florida State (5), Virginia Tech (3), Georgia Tech (1), Pitt (1), and Wake Forest (1).

California, North Carolina State, Stanford, and Syracuse are the only current members of the ACC that have yet to make an appearance in the championship game. California, SMU, and Stanford joined the ACC in 2024.

The first three ACC Football Championship Games were played at EverBank Field in Jacksonville, Fla., from 2005 through 2007. The game then moved to Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., for the 2008 and 2009 seasons.

Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte hosted the game from 2010 through 2015 before the game was moved to Camping World Stadium in Orlando, Fla., for the 2016 season. The ACC Football Championship Game returned to Charlotte in 2017 and is currently contracted to host the game through the 2030 season.

