The 2025-26 College Football Bowl Helmet Schedule is now available to download. The printable PDF schedule features the team helmets, date, and TV info for every bowl and playoff game this season.

Bowl Season officially kicks off on Saturday, Dec. 13, 2025 with two bowls on the slate — the Cricket Celebration Bowl at noon ET on ABC and the Bucked Up LA Bowl Hosted by Gronk at 8:00pm ET, also on ABC. Although not a bowl game, you can also catch the annual Army-Navy Game on Dec. 13 at 3:00pm ET on CBS.

The 12-team College Football Playoff begins with four first round games at the campus site of the higher seed. One game is scheduled for Friday, Dec. 19 — No. 9 Alabama at No. 8 Oklahoma — with the remaining three the following day on Saturday, Dec. 20 — No. 10 Miami at No. 7 Texas A&M, No. 11 Tulane at No. 6 Ole Miss, and No. 12 James Madison at No. 5 Oregon.

The Hawai’i Bowl is in its traditional Christmas Eve slot again this year, with kickoff set for 8:00pm ET on ESPN (California vs. Hawai’i).

College Football Playoff Quarterfinal matchups begin on New Year’s Eve with the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic on Wednesday, Dec. 31 (Miami/Texas A&M vs. No. 2 Ohio State). The remaining three contests will be played on New Year’s Day, Thursday, Jan. 1, at the Capital One Orange Bowl (JMU/Oregon vs. No. 4 Texas Tech), Rose Bowl Game (Alabama/Oklahoma vs. No. 1 Indiana), and Allstate Sugar Bowl (Tulane/Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Georgia).

Bowl games hosting the College Football Playoff Semifinals this season are the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Thursday, Jan. 8, 2026 and the Chick-Fil-A Peach Bowl on Friday, Jan. 9, 2026.

This season’s College Football Playoff National Championship will be played at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla., on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026.

Download the 2025-26 Bowl Helmet Schedule now at the link below! We also have a printable bowl schedule with no images.

