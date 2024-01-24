2024 ACC football schedule release: All 17 team schedules

The 2024 ACC football schedule was released on Wednesday evening, and it kicks off in Week Zero with Florida State and Georgia Tech squaring off in Dublin, Ireland.
The 2024 season will be the first for the ACC as a 17-team conference following the addition of the California Golden Bears, SMU Mustangs, and Stanford Cardinal. Each ACC team will continue to play an eight-game conference schedule and four non-conference opponents.
The majority of the ACC will begin their seasons in Week 1 between Thursday, Aug. 29 and Monday, Sept. 2. The regular-season will conclude with the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.
Below are the 2024 ACC team-by-team football schedules for each ACC school. Click the links to view the full schedules, which will be updated with kickoff time and TV as they are announced this spring.
2024 ACC team-by-team football schedules
2024 Boston College Football Schedule
- 09/02 – at Florida State* (Mon.)
- 09/07 – Duquesne
- 09/14 – at Missouri
- 09/21 – Michigan State
- 09/28 – Western Kentucky
- 10/05 – at Virginia*
- 10/12 – OPEN
- 10/17 – at Virginia Tech* (Thur.)
- 10/25 – Louisville* (Fri.)
- 11/02 – OPEN
- 11/09 – Syracuse*
- 11/16 – at SMU*
- 11/23 – North Carolina*
- 11/30 – Pitt*
2024 California Football Schedule
- 08/31 – UC Davis
- 09/07 – at Auburn
- 09/14 – San Diego State
- 09/21 – at Florida State*
- 09/28 – OPEN
- 10/05 – Miami FL*
- 10/12 – at Pitt*
- 10/19 – NC State*
- 10/26 – Oregon State
- 11/02 – OPEN
- 11/08 – at Wake Forest* (Fri.)
- 11/16 – Syracuse*
- 11/23 – Stanford*
- 11/30 – at SMU*
2024 Clemson Football Schedule
- 08/31 – Georgia (in Atlanta)
- 09/07 – App State
- 09/14 – OPEN
- 09/21 – NC State*
- 09/28 – Stanford*
- 10/05 – at Florida State*
- 10/12 – at Wake Forest*
- 10/19 – Virginia*
- 10/26 – OPEN
- 11/02 – Louisville*
- 11/09 – at Virginia Tech*
- 11/16 – at Pitt*
- 11/23 – The Citadel
- 11/30 – South Carolina
- 08/30 – Elon (Fri.)
- 09/07 – at Northwestern
- 09/14 – UConn
- 09/21 – at Middle Tennessee
- 09/28 – North Carolina*
- 10/05 – at Georgia Tech*
- 10/12 – OPEN
- 10/18 – Florida State* (Fri.)
- 10/26 – SMU*
- 11/02 – at Miami FL*
- 11/09 – at NC State*
- 11/16 – OPEN
- 11/23 – Virginia Tech*
- 11/30 – at Wake Forest*
2024 Florida State Football Schedule
- 08/24 – Georgia Tech* (Ireland)
- 09/02 – Boston College* (Mon.)
- 09/07 – OPEN
- 09/14 – Memphis
- 09/21 – Cal*
- 09/28 – at SMU*
- 10/05 – Clemson*
- 10/12 – OPEN
- 10/18 – at Duke* (Fri.)
- 10/26 – at Miami FL*
- 11/02 – North Carolina*
- 11/09 – at Notre Dame
- 11/16 – OPEN
- 11/23 – Charleston Southern
- 11/30 – Florida
2024 Georgia Tech Football Schedule
- 08/24 – Florida State* (Ireland)
- 08/31 – Georgia State
- 09/07 – at Syracuse*
- 09/14 – VMI
- 09/21 – at Louisville*
- 09/28 – OPEN
- 10/05 – Duke*
- 10/12 – at North Carolina*
- 10/19 – Notre Dame
- 10/26 – at Virginia Tech*
- 11/02 – OPEN
- 11/09 – Miami FL*
- 11/16 – OPEN
- 11/21 – NC State* (Thur.)
- 11/30 – at Georgia
2024 Louisville Football Schedule
- 08/31 – Austin Peay
- 09/07 – Jacksonville State
- 09/14 – OPEN
- 09/21 – Georgia Tech*
- 09/28 – at Notre Dame
- 10/05 – SMU*
- 10/12 – at Virginia*
- 10/19 – Miami FL*
- 10/25 – at Boston College* (Fri.)
- 11/02 – at Clemson*
- 11/09 – OPEN
- 11/16 – at Stanford*
- 11/23 – Pitt*
- 11/30 – at Kentucky
- 08/31 – at Florida
- 09/07 – Florida A&M
- 09/14 – Ball State
- 09/21 – at South Florida
- 09/27 – Virginia Tech* (Fri.)
- 10/05 – at Cal*
- 10/12 – OPEN
- 10/19 – at Louisville*
- 10/26 – Florida State*
- 11/02 – Duke*
- 11/09 – at Georgia Tech*
- 11/16 – OPEN
- 11/23 – Wake Forest*
- 11/30 – at Syracuse*
2024 North Carolina Football Schedule
- 08/29 – at Minnesota (Thur.)
- 09/07 – Charlotte
- 09/14 – N.C. Central
- 09/21 – James Madison
- 09/28 – at Duke*
- 10/05 – Pitt*
- 10/12 – Georgia Tech*
- 10/19 – OPEN
- 10/26 – at Virginia*
- 11/02 – at Florida State*
- 11/09 – OPEN
- 11/16 – Wake Forest*
- 11/23 – at Boston College*
- 11/30 – NC State*
2024 NC State Football Schedule
- 08/29 – Western Carolina (Thur.)
- 09/07 – Tennessee (Charlotte, NC)
- 09/14 – Louisiana Tech
- 09/21 – at Clemson*
- 09/28 – Northern Illinois
- 10/05 – Wake Forest*
- 10/12 – Syracuse*
- 10/19 – at Cal*
- 10/26 – OPEN
- 11/02 – Stanford*
- 11/09 – Duke*
- 11/16 – OPEN
- 11/21 – at Georgia Tech* (Thur.)
- 11/30 – at North Carolina*
- 08/31 – Kent State
- 09/07 – at Cincinnati
- 09/14 – West Virginia
- 09/21 – Youngstown State
- 09/28 – OPEN
- 10/05 – at North Carolina*
- 10/12 – Cal*
- 10/19 – OPEN
- 10/24 – Syracuse* (Thur.)
- 11/02 – at SMU*
- 11/09 – Virginia*
- 11/16 – Clemson*
- 11/23 – at Louisville*
- 11/30 – at Boston College*
- 08/31 – Houston Christian
- 09/06 – BYU (Fri.)
- 09/14 – OPEN
- 09/21 – TCU
- 09/28 – Florida State*
- 10/05 – at Louisville*
- 10/12 – OPEN
- 10/19 – at Stanford*
- 10/26 – at Duke*
- 11/02 – Pitt*
- 11/09 – OPEN
- 11/16 – Boston College*
- 11/23 – at Virginia*
- 11/30 – Cal*
2024 Stanford Football Schedule
- 08/30 – TCU (Fri.)
- 09/07 – Cal Poly
- 09/14 – OPEN
- 09/20 – at Syracuse* (Fri.)
- 09/28 – at Clemson*
- 10/05 – Virginia Tech*
- 10/12 – at Notre Dame
- 10/19 – SMU*
- 10/26 – Wake Forest*
- 11/02 – at NC State*
- 11/09 – OPEN
- 11/16 – Louisville*
- 11/23 – at Cal*
- 11/30 – at San José State
2024 Syracuse Football Schedule
- 08/31 – Ohio
- 09/07 – Georgia Tech*
- 09/14 – OPEN
- 09/20 – Stanford* (Fri.)
- 09/28 – Holy Cross
- 10/05 – at UNLV
- 10/12 – at NC State*
- 10/19 – OPEN
- 10/24 – at Pitt* (Thur.)
- 11/02 – Virginia Tech*
- 11/09 – at Boston College*
- 11/16 – at Cal*
- 11/23 – UConn
- 11/30 – Miami FL*
2024 Virginia Football Schedule
- 08/31 – Richmond
- 09/07 – at Wake Forest*
- 09/14 – Maryland
- 09/21 – at Coastal Carolina
- 09/28 – OPEN
- 10/05 – Boston College*
- 10/12 – Louisville*
- 10/19 – at Clemson*
- 10/26 – North Carolina*
- 11/02 – OPEN
- 11/09 – at Pitt*
- 11/16 – at Notre Dame
- 11/23 – SMU*
- 11/30 – at Virginia Tech*
2024 Virginia Tech Football Schedule
- 08/31 – at Vanderbilt
- 09/07 – Marshall
- 09/14 – at Old Dominion
- 09/21 – Rutgers
- 09/27 – at Miami FL* (Fri.)
- 10/05 – at Stanford*
- 10/12 – OPEN
- 10/17 – Boston College* (Thur.)
- 10/26 – Georgia Tech*
- 11/02 – at Syracuse*
- 11/09 – Clemson*
- 11/16 – OPEN
- 11/23 – at Duke*
- 11/30 – Virginia*
2024 Wake Forest Football Schedule
- 08/29 – North Carolina A&T (Thur.)
- 09/07 – Virginia*
- 09/14 – Ole Miss
- 09/21 – OPEN
- 09/28 – Louisiana
- 10/05 – at NC State*
- 10/12 – Clemson*
- 10/19 – at UConn
- 10/26 – at Stanford*
- 11/02 – OPEN
- 11/08 – Cal* (Fri.)
- 11/16 – at North Carolina*
- 11/23 – at Miami FL*
- 11/30 – Duke*
* ACC contest.
Good to see a conference that understands the difference between an open date and a bye.
Cal and Stanford found a true academic match in the ACC!