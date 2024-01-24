2024 ACC football schedule release: All 17 team schedules

The 2024 ACC football schedule was released on Wednesday evening, and it kicks off in Week Zero with Florida State and Georgia Tech squaring off in Dublin, Ireland.

The 2024 season will be the first for the ACC as a 17-team conference following the addition of the California Golden Bears, SMU Mustangs, and Stanford Cardinal. Each ACC team will continue to play an eight-game conference schedule and four non-conference opponents.

The majority of the ACC will begin their seasons in Week 1 between Thursday, Aug. 29 and Monday, Sept. 2. The regular-season will conclude with the ACC Championship Game at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C., on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024.

Below are the 2024 ACC team-by-team football schedules for each ACC school. Click the links to view the full schedules, which will be updated with kickoff time and TV as they are announced this spring.

2024 ACC team-by-team football schedules

2024 Boston College Football Schedule

09/02 – at Florida State* (Mon.)

09/07 – Duquesne

09/14 – at Missouri

09/21 – Michigan State

09/28 – Western Kentucky

10/05 – at Virginia*

10/12 – OPEN

10/17 – at Virginia Tech* (Thur.)

10/25 – Louisville* (Fri.)

11/02 – OPEN

11/09 – Syracuse*

11/16 – at SMU*

11/23 – North Carolina*

11/30 – Pitt*

2024 California Football Schedule

08/31 – UC Davis

09/07 – at Auburn

09/14 – San Diego State

09/21 – at Florida State*

09/28 – OPEN

10/05 – Miami FL*

10/12 – at Pitt*

10/19 – NC State*

10/26 – Oregon State

11/02 – OPEN

11/08 – at Wake Forest* (Fri.)

11/16 – Syracuse*

11/23 – Stanford*

11/30 – at SMU*

2024 Clemson Football Schedule

08/31 – Georgia (in Atlanta)

09/07 – App State

09/14 – OPEN

09/21 – NC State*

09/28 – Stanford*

10/05 – at Florida State*

10/12 – at Wake Forest*

10/19 – Virginia*

10/26 – OPEN

11/02 – Louisville*

11/09 – at Virginia Tech*

11/16 – at Pitt*

11/23 – The Citadel

11/30 – South Carolina

2024 Duke Football Schedule

08/30 – Elon (Fri.)

09/07 – at Northwestern

09/14 – UConn

09/21 – at Middle Tennessee

09/28 – North Carolina*

10/05 – at Georgia Tech*

10/12 – OPEN

10/18 – Florida State* (Fri.)

10/26 – SMU*

11/02 – at Miami FL*

11/09 – at NC State*

11/16 – OPEN

11/23 – Virginia Tech*

11/30 – at Wake Forest*

2024 Florida State Football Schedule

08/24 – Georgia Tech* (Ireland)

09/02 – Boston College* (Mon.)

09/07 – OPEN

09/14 – Memphis

09/21 – Cal*

09/28 – at SMU*

10/05 – Clemson*

10/12 – OPEN

10/18 – at Duke* (Fri.)

10/26 – at Miami FL*

11/02 – North Carolina*

11/09 – at Notre Dame

11/16 – OPEN

11/23 – Charleston Southern

11/30 – Florida

2024 Georgia Tech Football Schedule

08/24 – Florida State* (Ireland)

08/31 – Georgia State

09/07 – at Syracuse*

09/14 – VMI

09/21 – at Louisville*

09/28 – OPEN

10/05 – Duke*

10/12 – at North Carolina*

10/19 – Notre Dame

10/26 – at Virginia Tech*

11/02 – OPEN

11/09 – Miami FL*

11/16 – OPEN

11/21 – NC State* (Thur.)

11/30 – at Georgia

2024 Louisville Football Schedule

08/31 – Austin Peay

09/07 – Jacksonville State

09/14 – OPEN

09/21 – Georgia Tech*

09/28 – at Notre Dame

10/05 – SMU*

10/12 – at Virginia*

10/19 – Miami FL*

10/25 – at Boston College* (Fri.)

11/02 – at Clemson*

11/09 – OPEN

11/16 – at Stanford*

11/23 – Pitt*

11/30 – at Kentucky

2024 Miami Football Schedule

08/31 – at Florida

09/07 – Florida A&M

09/14 – Ball State

09/21 – at South Florida

09/27 – Virginia Tech* (Fri.)

10/05 – at Cal*

10/12 – OPEN

10/19 – at Louisville*

10/26 – Florida State*

11/02 – Duke*

11/09 – at Georgia Tech*

11/16 – OPEN

11/23 – Wake Forest*

11/30 – at Syracuse*

2024 North Carolina Football Schedule

08/29 – at Minnesota (Thur.)

09/07 – Charlotte

09/14 – N.C. Central

09/21 – James Madison

09/28 – at Duke*

10/05 – Pitt*

10/12 – Georgia Tech*

10/19 – OPEN

10/26 – at Virginia*

11/02 – at Florida State*

11/09 – OPEN

11/16 – Wake Forest*

11/23 – at Boston College*

11/30 – NC State*

2024 NC State Football Schedule

08/29 – Western Carolina (Thur.)

09/07 – Tennessee (Charlotte, NC)

09/14 – Louisiana Tech

09/21 – at Clemson*

09/28 – Northern Illinois

10/05 – Wake Forest*

10/12 – Syracuse*

10/19 – at Cal*

10/26 – OPEN

11/02 – Stanford*

11/09 – Duke*

11/16 – OPEN

11/21 – at Georgia Tech* (Thur.)

11/30 – at North Carolina*

2024 Pitt Football Schedule

08/31 – Kent State

09/07 – at Cincinnati

09/14 – West Virginia

09/21 – Youngstown State

09/28 – OPEN

10/05 – at North Carolina*

10/12 – Cal*

10/19 – OPEN

10/24 – Syracuse* (Thur.)

11/02 – at SMU*

11/09 – Virginia*

11/16 – Clemson*

11/23 – at Louisville*

11/30 – at Boston College*

2024 SMU Football Schedule

08/31 – Houston Christian

09/06 – BYU (Fri.)

09/14 – OPEN

09/21 – TCU

09/28 – Florida State*

10/05 – at Louisville*

10/12 – OPEN

10/19 – at Stanford*

10/26 – at Duke*

11/02 – Pitt*

11/09 – OPEN

11/16 – Boston College*

11/23 – at Virginia*

11/30 – Cal*

2024 Stanford Football Schedule

08/30 – TCU (Fri.)

09/07 – Cal Poly

09/14 – OPEN

09/20 – at Syracuse* (Fri.)

09/28 – at Clemson*

10/05 – Virginia Tech*

10/12 – at Notre Dame

10/19 – SMU*

10/26 – Wake Forest*

11/02 – at NC State*

11/09 – OPEN

11/16 – Louisville*

11/23 – at Cal*

11/30 – at San José State

2024 Syracuse Football Schedule

08/31 – Ohio

09/07 – Georgia Tech*

09/14 – OPEN

09/20 – Stanford* (Fri.)

09/28 – Holy Cross

10/05 – at UNLV

10/12 – at NC State*

10/19 – OPEN

10/24 – at Pitt* (Thur.)

11/02 – Virginia Tech*

11/09 – at Boston College*

11/16 – at Cal*

11/23 – UConn

11/30 – Miami FL*

2024 Virginia Football Schedule

08/31 – Richmond

09/07 – at Wake Forest*

09/14 – Maryland

09/21 – at Coastal Carolina

09/28 – OPEN

10/05 – Boston College*

10/12 – Louisville*

10/19 – at Clemson*

10/26 – North Carolina*

11/02 – OPEN

11/09 – at Pitt*

11/16 – at Notre Dame

11/23 – SMU*

11/30 – at Virginia Tech*

2024 Virginia Tech Football Schedule

08/31 – at Vanderbilt

09/07 – Marshall

09/14 – at Old Dominion

09/21 – Rutgers

09/27 – at Miami FL* (Fri.)

10/05 – at Stanford*

10/12 – OPEN

10/17 – Boston College* (Thur.)

10/26 – Georgia Tech*

11/02 – at Syracuse*

11/09 – Clemson*

11/16 – OPEN

11/23 – at Duke*

11/30 – Virginia*

2024 Wake Forest Football Schedule

08/29 – North Carolina A&T (Thur.)

09/07 – Virginia*

09/14 – Ole Miss

09/21 – OPEN

09/28 – Louisiana

10/05 – at NC State*

10/12 – Clemson*

10/19 – at UConn

10/26 – at Stanford*

11/02 – OPEN

11/08 – Cal* (Fri.)

11/16 – at North Carolina*

11/23 – at Miami FL*

11/30 – Duke*

* ACC contest.