2024 ACC football schedule announced

The 2024 ACC football schedule has been officially announced. The season kicks off on Saturday, Aug. 24 with Florida State taking on Georgia Tech in Dublin, Ireland.

The 2024 ACC football season will be the first for the league as a 17-team conference following the addition of the California Golden Bears, SMU Mustangs, and Stanford Cardinal. Each ACC team will continue to play an eight-game conference schedule and four non-conference opponents.

Featured 2024 non-conference match-ups for each ACC school include Boston College at Missouri, California at Auburn, Clemson vs. Georgia (in Atlanta, GA), Duke at Northwestern, Florida State at Notre Dame, Georgia Tech vs. Notre Dame (at Mercedes-Benz Stadium), Louisville at Kentucky, Miami at Florida, NC State vs. Tennessee (in Charlotte, NC), North Carolina at Minnesota, West Virginia at Pitt, TCU at SMU, Stanford at Notre Dame, Syracuse at UNLV, Maryland at Virginia, Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt, and Ole Miss at Wake Forest.

“The 2024 ACC Football schedule is significant for so many reasons. As always, there’s tremendous anticipation and excitement surrounding the upcoming season, which this year will include our newest members in Cal, SMU and Stanford,” said ACC Commissioner Jim Phillips, Ph.D. “Throughout the entire process – from creating the new model and building the complete 2024 schedule – the membership was incredibly thoughtful and committed to producing an exciting, fair, and balanced schedule with our student-athlete experience as the top priority. Between first-time matchups, meaningful rivalry games and once again playing arguably the toughest collection of non-conference opponents – there will be no shortage of interest in ACC Football throughout the season.”

The 2024 ACC Championship Game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 7 at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.

2024 ACC Football Schedules

2024 ACC Football Schedule

Saturday, Aug. 24

Florida State vs. Georgia Tech (Dublin, Ireland)

Thursday, Aug. 29

North Carolina at Minnesota

Western Carolina at NC State

North Carolina A&T at Wake Forest

Friday, Aug. 30

Elon at Duke

TCU at Stanford

Saturday, Aug. 31

Aflac Kickoff Game

Clemson vs. Georgia (Atlanta, GA)

UC Davis at Cal

Georgia State at Georgia Tech

Austin Peay at Louisville

Miami at Florida

Kent State at Pitt

Houston Christian at SMU

Ohio at Syracuse

Richmond at Virginia

Virginia Tech at Vanderbilt

Monday, Sept. 2

Boston College at Florida State

Friday, Sept. 6

BYU at SMU

Saturday, Sept. 7

Duke’s Mayo Classic

Tennessee vs. NC State (Charlotte, NC)

Duquesne at Boston College

Cal at Auburn

App State at Clemson

Duke at Northwestern

Georgia Tech at Syracuse

Jacksonville State at Louisville

Florida A&M at Miami

Charlotte at North Carolina

Pitt at Cincinnati

Cal Poly at Stanford

Marshall at Virginia Tech

Virginia at Wake Forest

Saturday, Sept. 14

Boston College at Missouri

San Diego State at Cal

UConn at Duke

Memphis at Florida State

VMI at Georgia Tech

Ball State at Miami

N.C. Central at North Carolina

Louisiana Tech at NC State

West Virginia at Pitt

Maryland at Virginia

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion

Ole Miss at Wake Forest

Friday, Sept. 20

Stanford at Syracuse

Saturday, Sept. 21

Michigan State at Boston College

Cal at Florida State

NC State at Clemson

Duke at Middle Tennessee

Georgia Tech at Louisville

Miami at South Florida

James Madison at North Carolina

Youngstown State at Pitt

TCU at SMU

Virginia at Coastal Carolina

Rutgers at Virginia Tech

Friday, Sept. 27

Virginia Tech at Miami

Saturday, Sept. 28

WKU at Boston College

Stanford at Clemson

North Carolina at Duke

Florida State at SMU

Louisville at Notre Dame

Northern Illinois at NC State

Holy Cross at Syracuse

Louisiana at Wake Forest

Saturday, Oct. 5

Boston College at Virginia

Miami at Cal

Clemson at Florida State

Duke at Georgia Tech

SMU at Louisville

Pitt at North Carolina

Wake Forest at NC State

Virginia Tech at Stanford

Syracuse at UNLV

Saturday, Oct. 12

Cal at Pitt

Clemson at Wake Forest

Georgia Tech at North Carolina

Louisville at Virginia

Syracuse at NC State

Stanford at Notre Dame

Thursday, Oct. 17

Boston College at Virginia Tech

Friday, Oct. 18

Florida State at Duke

Saturday, Oct. 19

NC State at Cal

Virginia at Clemson

Miami at Louisville

SMU at Stanford

Wake Forest at UConn

Notre Dame at Georgia Tech

Thursday, Oct. 24

Syracuse at Pitt

Friday, Oct. 25

Louisville at Boston College

Saturday, Oct. 26

SMU at Duke

Florida State at Miami

Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech

North Carolina at Virginia

Wake Forest at Stanford

Oregon State at Cal

Saturday, Nov. 2

Louisville at Clemson

Duke at Miami

North Carolina at Florida State

Stanford at NC State

Pitt at SMU

Virginia Tech at Syracuse

Friday, Nov. 8

Cal at Wake Forest

Saturday, Nov. 9

Syracuse at Boston College

Clemson at Virginia Tech

Duke at NC State

Miami at Georgia Tech

Virginia at Pitt

Florida State at Notre Dame

Saturday, Nov. 16

Boston College at SMU

Syracuse at Cal

Clemson at Pitt

Louisville at Stanford

Wake Forest at North Carolina

Virginia at Notre Dame

Thursday, Nov. 21

NC State at Georgia Tech

Saturday, Nov. 23

North Carolina at Boston College

Stanford at Cal

Virginia Tech at Duke

Pitt at Louisville

Wake Forest at Miami

SMU at Virginia

UConn at Syracuse

The Citadel at Clemson

Charleston Southern at Florida State

Saturday, Nov. 30

Pitt at Boston College

Cal at SMU

Duke at Wake Forest

Miami at Syracuse

NC State at North Carolina

Virginia at Virginia Tech

South Carolina at Clemson

Florida at Florida State

Georgia Tech at Georgia

Louisville at Kentucky

Stanford at San José State