2023 NFL schedule release: Complete 18-week slate unveiled

The 2023 NFL Schedule has officially been released. Regular season football kicks off on Thursday, September 7 with the Kansas City Chiefs hosting the Detroit Lions.

Sunday Night Football in Week 1 will feature the New York Giants hosting the Dallas Cowboys. The game is set for Sunday, Sept. 10 at 8:20pm ET on NBC.

The first Monday Night Football matchup of the 2023 NFL schedule, announced earlier, features the Buffalo Bills traveling to play the New York Jets. The game will be broadcast by ESPN and ABC at 8:20pm ET.

Thanksgiving Day features three matchups — Green Bay at Detroit, Washington at Dallas, and San Francisco at Seattle. The following day on Black Friday, the Miami Dolphins will travel to face the New York Jets.

Christmas Day falls on a Monday this season, and three games are scheduled for that day — Las Vegas at Kansas City, New York Giants at Philadelphia, and Baltimore at San Francisco.

The 2023 NFL Playoff Schedule is slated to begin on Saturday, Jan. 13, 2024 with the Wild-Card Round. Super Bowl LVIII is slated for Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. The game will kickoff at 6:30pm ET and will be televised by CBS.

On Thursday, August 3, the 2023 NFL Preseason Schedule kicks off with the New York Jets taking on the Cleveland Browns in the NFL/Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio.

Below is information on flexible scheduling and other date changes this season:

The NFL will continue to use “flexible scheduling” this season to ensure exciting and meaningful games are available for viewing by the largest number of fans. Flexible scheduling will be expanded from prior seasons, including to late season weeks of Monday Night Football. For up-to-date information about “flexible scheduling”

for the 2023 season, please visit https://www.nfl.com/schedules/flexible-scheduling-procedures. As in prior seasons, for Week 18, the final weekend of the season, the scheduling of the Saturday, Sunday afternoon, and the Sunday night games is not assigned. In Week 18, two games will be played on Saturday (4:30 PM ET and 8:15 PM ET) with the remainder to be played on Sunday afternoon (1:00 PM ET and 4:25 PM ET) and one matchup to be played on Sunday night (8:20 PM ET). Specific dates, start times, and networks for Week 18 matchups will be determined and announced following the conclusion of Week 17.

