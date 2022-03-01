2022 Sun Belt Football Schedule announced

The 2022 Sun Belt Conference Football Schedule has been announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 17 with Troy at App State.

The Sun Belt schedule for the upcoming season includes new member James Madison, who is moving up from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

The schedule also includes three incoming teams from Conference USA — Marshall, Old Dominion, and Southern Miss. All three teams are involved in a battle with Conference USA over their quick departure and were each included in the 2022 schedule for Conference USA, which was released on February 15.

Featured 2022 non-conference match-ups for each Sun Belt team include North Carolina at Appalachian State, Arkansas State at Ohio State, Coastal Carolina at Virginia, Georgia Southern at Nebraska, North Carolina at Georgia State, James Madison at Louisville, Louisiana at Florida State, Marshall at Notre Dame, Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, South Alabama at UCLA, Southern Miss at Miami (FL), Texas State at Baylor, Troy at Ole Miss, and ULM at Texas.

The 2022 Sun Belt Championship Game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the home stadium of the East or West Division winner. The game will be televised by ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2 at a time to be announced.

“The Sun Belt Conference—with our successful football programs and the passionate fanbases of our 14 members—is now stronger and much better positioned than it has ever been,” said Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill. “The compelling matchups of our regional rivalries, our already strong foundation, and the addition of four schools will make the 2022 football season one of the most anticipated in the history of the Sun Belt.”

From the Sun Belt release:

Kickoff times and networks for all midweek games and weekend games in the first three weeks of the season will be selected in early June. All other games will fall into the traditional 12-day selection process.

2022 Sun Belt Football Schedules



East Division

West Division

2022 Sun Belt Football Schedule (Composite)

Friday, September 2

Virginia Tech at Old Dominion

Saturday, September 3

UNC at App State

Army at Coastal Carolina

Morgan State at Georgia Southern

Georgia State at South Carolina

Middle Tennessee at James Madison

Norfolk State at Marshall

Grambling State at Arkansas State

Southeastern Louisiana at Louisiana

ULM at Texas

Nicholls State at South Alabama

Liberty at Southern Miss

Texas State at Nevada

Troy at Ole Miss

Friday, Sept. 9

FIU at Texas State

Saturday, Sept. 10

App State at Texas A&M

Gardner-Webb at Coastal Carolina

Georgia Southern at Nebraska

UNC at Georgia State

Norfolk State at James Madison

Marshall at Notre Dame

Old Dominion at East Carolina

Arkansas State at Ohio State

Eastern Michigan at Louisiana

Nicholls State at ULM

South Alabama at Central Michigan

Southern Miss at Miami

Alabama A&M at Troy

Saturday, Sept. 17

Troy at App State

Buffalo at Coastal Carolina

Georgia Southern at UAB

Charlotte at Georgia State

Marshall at Bowling Green

Old Dominion at Virginia

Arkansas State at Memphis

Louisiana at Rice

ULM at Alabama

South Alabama at UCLA

Northwestern State at Southern Miss

Texas State at Baylor

Thursday, Sept. 22

Coastal Carolina at Georgia State

Saturday, Sept. 24

James Madison at App State

Ball State at Georgia Southern

Arkansas State at Old Dominion

Louisiana at ULM

Louisiana Tech at South Alabama

Southern Miss at Tulane

Houston Baptist at Texas State

Marshall at Troy

Saturday, Oct. 1

The Citadel at App State

Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina

Georgia State at Army

Texas State at James Madison

Gardner-Webb at Marshall

Liberty at Old Dominion

ULM at Arkansas State

South Alabama at Louisiana

Troy at Western Kentucky

Saturday, Oct. 8

Georgia Southern at Georgia State

James Madison at Arkansas State

Coastal Carolina at ULM

App State at Texas State

Southern Miss at Troy

Wednesday, Oct. 12

Louisiana at Marshall

Saturday, Oct. 15

Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina

James Madison at Georgia Southern

ULM at South Alabama

Arkansas State at Southern Miss

Texas State at Troy

Wednesday, Oct. 19

Georgia State at App State

Thursday, Oct. 20

Troy at South Alabama

Saturday, Oct. 22

Marshall at James Madison

Georgia Southern at Old Dominion

Arkansas State at Louisiana

ULM at Army

Southern Miss at Texas State

Thursday, Oct. 27

Louisiana at Southern Miss

Saturday, Oct. 29

Robert Morris at App State

Old Dominion at Georgia State

Coastal Carolina at Marshall

South Alabama at Arkansas State

Thursday, Nov. 3

App State at Coastal Carolina

Saturday, Nov. 5

South Alabama at Georgia Southern

James Madison at Louisville

Marshall at Old Dominion

Troy at Louisiana

Texas State at ULM

Georgia State at Southern Miss

Thursday, Nov. 10

Georgia Southern at Louisiana

Saturday, Nov. 12

Southern Miss at Coastal Carolina

ULM at Georgia State

App State at Marshall

James Madison at Old Dominion

UMass at Arkansas State

Texas State at South Alabama

Army at Troy

Saturday, Nov. 19

Old Dominion at App State

Coastal Carolina at Virginia

Marshall at Georgia Southern

Georgia State at James Madison

Louisiana at Florida State

South Alabama at Southern Miss

Arkansas State at Texas State

ULM at Troy

Saturday, Nov. 26

App State at Georgia Southern

Coastal Carolina at James Madison

Georgia State at Marshall

Troy at Arkansas State

Southern Miss at ULM

Old Dominion at South Alabama

Louisiana at Texas State

Saturday, Dec. 3

Sun Belt Football Championship Game