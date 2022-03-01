2022 Sun Belt Football Schedule announced

The 2022 Sun Belt Conference Football Schedule has been announced. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 17 with Troy at App State.
The Sun Belt schedule for the upcoming season includes new member James Madison, who is moving up from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).
The schedule also includes three incoming teams from Conference USA — Marshall, Old Dominion, and Southern Miss. All three teams are involved in a battle with Conference USA over their quick departure and were each included in the 2022 schedule for Conference USA, which was released on February 15.
Featured 2022 non-conference match-ups for each Sun Belt team include North Carolina at Appalachian State, Arkansas State at Ohio State, Coastal Carolina at Virginia, Georgia Southern at Nebraska, North Carolina at Georgia State, James Madison at Louisville, Louisiana at Florida State, Marshall at Notre Dame, Virginia Tech at Old Dominion, South Alabama at UCLA, Southern Miss at Miami (FL), Texas State at Baylor, Troy at Ole Miss, and ULM at Texas.
The 2022 Sun Belt Championship Game will be played on Saturday, Dec. 3 at the home stadium of the East or West Division winner. The game will be televised by ABC, ESPN, or ESPN2 at a time to be announced.
“The Sun Belt Conference—with our successful football programs and the passionate fanbases of our 14 members—is now stronger and much better positioned than it has ever been,” said Sun Belt Conference Commissioner Keith Gill. “The compelling matchups of our regional rivalries, our already strong foundation, and the addition of four schools will make the 2022 football season one of the most anticipated in the history of the Sun Belt.”
From the Sun Belt release:
Kickoff times and networks for all midweek games and weekend games in the first three weeks of the season will be selected in early June. All other games will fall into the traditional 12-day selection process.
2022 Sun Belt Football Schedules
East Division
- 2022 Appalachian State Football Schedule
- 2022 Coastal Carolina Football Schedule
- 2022 Georgia Southern Football Schedule
- 2022 Georgia State Football Schedule
- 2022 James Madison Football Schedule
- 2022 Marshall Football Schedule
- 2022 Old Dominion Football Schedule
West Division
- 2022 Arkansas State Football Schedule
- 2022 Louisiana Football Schedule
- 2022 South Alabama Football Schedule
- 2022 Southern Miss Football Schedule
- 2022 Texas State Football Schedule
- 2022 Troy Football Schedule
- 2022 ULM Football Schedule
2022 Sun Belt Football Schedule (Composite)
Friday, September 2
Virginia Tech at Old Dominion
Saturday, September 3
UNC at App State
Army at Coastal Carolina
Morgan State at Georgia Southern
Georgia State at South Carolina
Middle Tennessee at James Madison
Norfolk State at Marshall
Grambling State at Arkansas State
Southeastern Louisiana at Louisiana
ULM at Texas
Nicholls State at South Alabama
Liberty at Southern Miss
Texas State at Nevada
Troy at Ole Miss
Friday, Sept. 9
FIU at Texas State
Saturday, Sept. 10
App State at Texas A&M
Gardner-Webb at Coastal Carolina
Georgia Southern at Nebraska
UNC at Georgia State
Norfolk State at James Madison
Marshall at Notre Dame
Old Dominion at East Carolina
Arkansas State at Ohio State
Eastern Michigan at Louisiana
Nicholls State at ULM
South Alabama at Central Michigan
Southern Miss at Miami
Alabama A&M at Troy
Saturday, Sept. 17
Troy at App State
Buffalo at Coastal Carolina
Georgia Southern at UAB
Charlotte at Georgia State
Marshall at Bowling Green
Old Dominion at Virginia
Arkansas State at Memphis
Louisiana at Rice
ULM at Alabama
South Alabama at UCLA
Northwestern State at Southern Miss
Texas State at Baylor
Thursday, Sept. 22
Coastal Carolina at Georgia State
Saturday, Sept. 24
James Madison at App State
Ball State at Georgia Southern
Arkansas State at Old Dominion
Louisiana at ULM
Louisiana Tech at South Alabama
Southern Miss at Tulane
Houston Baptist at Texas State
Marshall at Troy
Saturday, Oct. 1
The Citadel at App State
Georgia Southern at Coastal Carolina
Georgia State at Army
Texas State at James Madison
Gardner-Webb at Marshall
Liberty at Old Dominion
ULM at Arkansas State
South Alabama at Louisiana
Troy at Western Kentucky
Saturday, Oct. 8
Georgia Southern at Georgia State
James Madison at Arkansas State
Coastal Carolina at ULM
App State at Texas State
Southern Miss at Troy
Wednesday, Oct. 12
Louisiana at Marshall
Saturday, Oct. 15
Old Dominion at Coastal Carolina
James Madison at Georgia Southern
ULM at South Alabama
Arkansas State at Southern Miss
Texas State at Troy
Wednesday, Oct. 19
Georgia State at App State
Thursday, Oct. 20
Troy at South Alabama
Saturday, Oct. 22
Marshall at James Madison
Georgia Southern at Old Dominion
Arkansas State at Louisiana
ULM at Army
Southern Miss at Texas State
Thursday, Oct. 27
Louisiana at Southern Miss
Saturday, Oct. 29
Robert Morris at App State
Old Dominion at Georgia State
Coastal Carolina at Marshall
South Alabama at Arkansas State
Thursday, Nov. 3
App State at Coastal Carolina
Saturday, Nov. 5
South Alabama at Georgia Southern
James Madison at Louisville
Marshall at Old Dominion
Troy at Louisiana
Texas State at ULM
Georgia State at Southern Miss
Thursday, Nov. 10
Georgia Southern at Louisiana
Saturday, Nov. 12
Southern Miss at Coastal Carolina
ULM at Georgia State
App State at Marshall
James Madison at Old Dominion
UMass at Arkansas State
Texas State at South Alabama
Army at Troy
Saturday, Nov. 19
Old Dominion at App State
Coastal Carolina at Virginia
Marshall at Georgia Southern
Georgia State at James Madison
Louisiana at Florida State
South Alabama at Southern Miss
Arkansas State at Texas State
ULM at Troy
Saturday, Nov. 26
App State at Georgia Southern
Coastal Carolina at James Madison
Georgia State at Marshall
Troy at Arkansas State
Southern Miss at ULM
Old Dominion at South Alabama
Louisiana at Texas State
Saturday, Dec. 3
Sun Belt Football Championship Game
To any NEW member of “Judy’s” 4.0 C-USA……it is a vastly dying entity that will quickly draw your athletic programs into NCAA Purgatory. The commissioner is a COMPLETE JOKE as a leader………many other conference commissioners have “laughed at” or “completely ignore” any of Judy’s comments or ideas at NCAA meetings…….it is TRUE. NOBODY at the NCAA offices has ANY CONFIDENCE in her leadership or future ideas/visions for C-USA. If you are wise, rethink your commitment to this DOA of a conference. Hint: in football watch how many bowls WILL change it’s affiliation with C-USA in the next 2 years.
MTSU & WKU would be much better off in the MAC. Not looking very smart now, are they for having passed…
The Mountain West better be prepared for losing more schools to the Big XII, and reconsider adopting UTEP and NMSU…
Who does that leave? La Tech on a lonely island? FIU might want to think about FCS football.
The others coming on board might should come up with a plan B.
More school? Who did the Mountain West lose to the Big 12 to this point?
I do realize Boise State would be on the radar if expansion took place.
Only 11 games for JMU. Are there no FCS teams for them to play to make it 12? I know they aren’t bowl eligible, but I’d try for 12, if possible