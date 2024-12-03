113th Grey Cup to be played in Calgary

The 113th Grey Cup will be played in Calgary, Alberta, on Sunday, November 15, 2026, the Canadian Football League (CFL) announced last month.

The Grey Cup is the annual championship game of the CFL. The 2026 edition of the contest will be played at McMahon Stadium in Calgary, which is the home of the Calgary Stampeders. The stadium, which opened in 1960, currently has a seating capacity of 35,400 and is expandable to 46,020 with temporary seating.

“We’re beyond thrilled to bring the Grey Cup back to Calgary in 2026,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie. “And of course, we’re most excited for Canadian football fans everywhere. Whether you’re from the East Coast and you’ve never experienced the Grey Cup or you’re Calgarian and this will be your 50th, we can’t wait for you to see what’s in store. We were blown away by the Stampeders’ bid and we look forward to seeing their incredible vision transformed into reality.”

This will mark the sixth time that Calgary has hosted the Grey Cup and first time since the 2019 season. Calgary first hosted the 63rd Grey Cup in 1975 before hosting again in 1993, 2000, 2009, and 2019.

“We thank the CFL, the Board of Governors and Commissioner Randy Ambrosie for this opportunity,” said Stampeders president Jay McNeil. “We also thank our partners at the City of Calgary, the Province of Alberta and Tourism Calgary for their support in this endeavour and we look forward to working together to host a spectacular Grey Cup.

“Calgary has a longstanding tradition of hosting world-class events and we know the city will rise to the occasion in 2026 and deliver an incredible experience for fans from across the country.”

Next year, the 2025 season will culminate with the 112th Grey Cup on Sunday, Nov. 16 at Princess Auto Stadium in Winnipeg, Manitoba.

CFL Schedules