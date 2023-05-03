112th Grey Cup to be played in Winnipeg

The 112th Grey Cup will be played in Winnipeg, Manitoba, in November 2025, the Canadian Football League (CFL) has announced.

The Grey Cup is the annual championship game of the CFL. The 2025 edition of the contest will be played at IG Field in Winnipeg, which is the home of the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. The stadium, which opened in 2013, currently has a seating capacity of 33,000.

“As a proud Winnipegger, I’m absolutely elated to announce the return of the Grey Cup to my hometown,” said CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie.

“I’m thrilled for the city, the entire province of Manitoba and, of course, for all of our incredible fans across the country. Hosting the Grey Cup is a tremendous honour, and I was blown away by the Blue Bombers’ plans to engage the community and put on an unforgettable celebration of our great game. I can’t wait to see it all unfold.”

This will mark the fifth time that Winnipeg has hosted the Grey Cup and first time since the 2015 season. Winnipeg first hosted the 79th Grey Cup in 1991 before hosting again in 1998, 2006, and 2015.

“Winnipeg has done an incredible job of hosting the Grey Cup in the past, and I know 2025 is going to be even better,” said Winnipeg Mayor Scott Gillingham. “This is one of Canada’s biggest events and it will showcase our great city to the rest of the country while providing a boost to the local economy. I look forward to celebrating with visitors and local fans at IG Field.”

The 2023 season will culminate with the 110th Grey Cup on Sunday, Nov. 19 at Tim Hortons Field in Hamilton, Ontario. The 111th Grey Cup is slated to be played in November 2024 at BC Place in Vancouver, British Columbia.

CFL Schedules