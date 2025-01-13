Youngstown State releases 2025 football schedule

The Youngstown State Penguins have released their 2025 football schedule, which features a game at Michigan State.

Youngstown State opens its 2025 campaign at home at Stambaugh Stadium in Youngstown, Ohio, against the Mercyhurst Lakers on Thursday, Aug. 28. Another home tilt follows against the Robert Morris Colonials on Saturday, Sept. 6.

The Penguins then travel for consecutive games against the Michigan State Spartans on Sept. 13 and the Towson Tigers on Sept. 20.

After an open date, Youngstown State kicks off Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) action at home against South Dakota State on Oct. 4. Other MVFC opponents slated to visit Stambaugh Stadium include Murray State on Oct. 25, Southern Illinois on Nov. 8, and Indiana State on Nov. 15.

Road contests for YSU next season include North Dakota on Oct. 11, Illinois State on Oct. 18, North Dakota State on Nov. 1, and Northern Iowa on Nov. 22.

Below is Youngstown State’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Youngstown State Football Schedule

08/28 – Mercyhurst

09/06 – Robert Morris

09/13 – at Michigan State

09/20 – at Towson

09/27 – OFF

10/04 – South Dakota State*

10/11 – at North Dakota*

10/18 – at Illinois State*

10/25 – Murray State*

11/01 – at North Dakota State*

11/08 – Southern Illinois*

11/15 – Indiana State*

11/22 – at Northern Iowa*

* MVFC contest.

Youngstown State finished the 2024 season 8-4 overall and 3-5 in MVFC action. The Penguins are entering their sixth season under head coach Doug Phillips, who holds a 23-30 overall mark at the school.