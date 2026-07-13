Youngstown State adds Mercyhurst to 2027 football schedule

The Youngstown State Penguins have added the Mercyhurst Lakers to their 2027 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the game contract between the schools was obtained from Youngstown State University via a state open‑records request.

The Penguins will travel to Erie, Pa., to face the Lakers at Saxon Field on Thursday, August 26, 2027, marking the third all‑time meeting between the programs. According to the contract, Mercyhurst will not pay Youngstown State a guarantee for the matchup.

Youngstown State won the first meeting, a 24–15 victory at Stambaugh Stadium in Youngstown, Ohio. The two schools are also set to meet this season on Thursday, Aug. 27, with Mercyhurst receiving a $100,000 guarantee for the 2025 contest and the same amount for next month’s game.

Youngstown State competes in the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC), while Mercyhurst plays in the Northeast Conference (NEC) after moving up from Division II to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) in 2024.

With Mercyhurst added, Youngstown State has tentatively completed its 2027 non‑conference slate. After the trip to Erie, the Penguins are scheduled to host Villanova on Sept. 2, visit Maryland on Sept. 11, and host Robert Morris on Sept. 18.

Mercyhurst now has three known non‑conference opponents for 2027. The Lakers are also slated for road games at Eastern Michigan on Sept. 11 and Utah State on Sept. 25.

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