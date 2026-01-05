Youngstown State adds Mercyhurst, completes 2026 football schedule

The Youngstown State Penguins have released their 2026 football schedule, which features six home games and 12 contests overall.

Youngstown State opens the 2026 season with four consecutive non-conference contests, beginning on Thursday, Aug. 27 at home against the Mercyhurst Lakers at Stambaugh Stadium in Youngstown, Ohio. This matchup was previously unannounced.

The Penguins then travel to Lexington, Ky., to face the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday, Sept. 12 before returning home to host the Duquesne Dukes on Saturday, Sept. 19. YSU wraps up non-conference action one week later on the road in Sacramento, Calif., against the Sacramento State Hornets on Sept. 19.

After an open date, Youngstown State is scheduled to open Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) action on Oct. 3 at home against the Illinois State Redbirds. Other conference opponents slated to visit Stambaugh Stadium include Northern Iowa on Oct. 24, North Dakota State on Oct. 31, and North Dakota on Nov. 14.

YSU is slated to travel to face MVFC foes Southern Illinois on Oct. 10, Indiana State on Oct. 17, South Dakota State on Nov. 7, and Murray State on Nov. 21.

Below is Youngstown State’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Youngstown State Football Schedule

08/27 – Mercyhurst

09/05 – at Kentucky

09/12 – Duquesne

09/19 – at Sacramento State

09/26 – OFF

10/03 – Illinois State*

10/10 – at Southern Illinois*

10/17 – at Indiana State*

10/24 – Northern Iowa*

10/31 – North Dakota State*

11/07 – at South Dakota State*

11/14 – North Dakota*

11/21 – at Murray State*

* MVFC contest.

Youngstown State finished the 2025 season 8-5 overall and 5-3 in conference play. The 2026 season will be the seventh under head coach Doug Phillips, who is 31-35 overall with FCS Playoff appearances in 2023 and 2025.