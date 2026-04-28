Yale announces 2026 football schedule

The Yale Bulldogs have announced their 2026 football schedule, which features five home games and 10 contests overall.

The Bulldogs open the season on September 19 with a road matchup at Holy Cross. Ivy League play begins the following week when Yale travels to Cornell on September 26.

Yale makes its home debut at the Yale Bowl in New Haven, Conn., on October 3 against Merrimack, which was previously unannounced, before returning to conference action on October 10, hosting Dartmouth. Yale steps out of league play again on October 17 to host Rhode Island, its final non‑conference opponent of the season.

The Bulldogs then begin a two‑game Ivy League road stretch, traveling to Penn on October 24 and Columbia on October 31. Yale returns to New Haven on November 7 to host Brown before welcoming Princeton on November 14 in its final home game of the regular season.

The 2026 campaign concludes on November 21 with the latest edition of The Game, as Yale meets Harvard at Fenway Park. The neutral‑site rivalry matchup brings two of college football’s oldest programs to one of America’s most iconic venues.

Below is Yale’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Yale Football Schedule

09/19 – at Holy Cross

09/26 – at Cornell*

10/03 – Merrimack

10/10 – Dartmouth*

10/17 – Rhode Island

10/24 – at Penn*

10/31 – at Columbia*

11/07 – Brown*

11/14 – Princeton*

11/21 – at Harvard* (at Fenway Park)

* Ivy League contest.

Yale advanced to the FCS Playoffs last season, defeating Youngstown State in the first round, 43-42, before falling to Montana State, 21-13. The Bulldogs are entering their first season under head coach Kevin Cahill, who led Lehigh to a 23-14 record in three seasons.