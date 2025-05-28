Yale announces 2025 football schedule

The Yale Bulldogs have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features six home games and 10 contests overall.
Yale opens the 2025 season with a pair of non-league tilts at the Yale Bowl, beginning with a Sept. 20 visit from the Holy Cross Crusaders, the 2024 Patriot League champs. The following Saturday, the Bulldogs will welcome the Cornell Big Red to open Ivy League play.
October opens with Yale making an Oct. 4 trek to Goodman Stadium in Bethlehem, Pa., to square off with the Lehigh Mountain Hawks of the Patriot League. The final non-Ivy outing of the season takes place Saturday, Oct. 18, as the Stonehill Skyhawks of the NEC come calling.
The Ivy slate resumes with an Oct. 11 visit to Dartmouth. The Bulldogs will also hit the road for Ivy games at Brown on Nov. 8 and Princeton on Nov. 15.
Additional home games in the conference include Penn on Oct. 25, Columbia on Nov. 1, and Harvard for The Game on Nov. 22.
Below is Yale’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:
09/20 – Holy Cross
09/27 – Cornell*
10/04 – at Lehigh
10/11 – at Dartmouth*
10/18 – Stonehill
10/25 – Penn*
11/01 – Columbia*
11/08 – at Brown*
11/15 – at Princeton*
11/22 – Harvard*
* Ivy League contest.
Yale finished the 2024 season 7-3 overall and 4-3 in Ivy League action. The Bulldogs are in their 13th season under head coach Tony Reno, who is 74-46 at the Yale helm.
