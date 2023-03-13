XFL schedule 2023: Changes announced for Week 7

The XFL has announced several changes to the Week 7 schedule for the 2023 season. The changes were made in partnership with The Walt Disney Company and ESPN.

Below are the three contests affected by the changes:

San Antonio Brahmas at Vegas Vipers

San Antonio at Vegas on Saturday, April 1, originally scheduled for 6:00pm ET, is now scheduled for 3:00pm ET and will be televised by ESPN2.

DC Defenders at Orlando Guardians

DC at Orlando, originally scheduled for Sunday, April 2, has been moved up one day to Saturday, April 1 and will be broadcast by ESPN at 6:00pm ET.

St. Louis Battlehawks at Houston Roughnecks

St. Louis at Houston, originally scheduled for Saturday, April 1, will now be played on Sunday, April 2 and will be broadcast by ESPN at 2:00pm ET.

Additionally, the XFL has announced a minor change to the Arlington Renegades at San Antonio Brahmas game in Week 5 (Sunday, March 19). The contest has been moved up one hour to 9:00pm ET and remains on ESPN2.

The 2023 XFL season kicked off on Saturday, February 18, with the Arlington Renegades defeating the Vegas Vipers 22-20 at Choctaw Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The DC Defenders currently sit atop the North Division standings at 4-0, while the Houston Roughnecks lead the South Division with a 4-0 record.

Week 5 of the 2023 XFL season kicks off Thursday, March 16 with the Seattle Sea Dragons hosting the Houston Roughnecks at Lumen Field in Seattle, Wash. The game will kickoff at 10:30pm ET and it will be televised by ESPN.

The XFL Playoff Schedule begins on Saturday, April 29 with the first semifinal at 7:00pm ET on ESPN2. Then on Sunday, April 30, the second semifinal contest will be played at 3:00pm ET with television coverage on ESPN.

Winners of the two playoff games will advance to the 2023 XFL Championship Game, which will be played on Saturday, May 13 at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. The contest will be televised by ABC at 8:00pm ET.

XFL SCHEDULES