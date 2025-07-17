Wyoming adds Western Illinois to 2029 football schedule

The Wyoming Cowboys have added the Western Illinois Leathernecks to their 2029 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game agreement with the University of Wyoming was obtained from Western Illinois University via a state public records request.

Wyoming will host Western Illinois at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie, Wyo., on Saturday, Sept. 1, 2029. The Cowboys will pay the Leathernecks a $450,000 guarantee for the game, according to the copy of the contract.

The 2029 Wyoming-Western Illinois contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools in football.

Western Illinois is a member of the OVC-Big South Football Association in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Leathernecks have made 12 appearances in the FCS Playoffs, but not since the 2017 season when they dropped a first round contest against Weber State.

The addition of Western Illinois gives Wyoming four opponents on its non-conference football schedule for the 2029 season. Following the Western Illinois game, Wyoming is scheduled to host the California Golden Bears on Sept. 8 before traveling to face the UConn Huskies on Sept. 15. The Cowboys will wrap up non-conference action at home in Laramie against the Colorado State Rams on Sept. 22.

Wyoming was previously scheduled to visit the UTEP Miners on Sept. 29, 2029, but UTEP is joining the Mountain West Conference next year.

Wyoming is the second scheduled non-conference opponent for Western Illinois for its 2029 slate. The Leathernecks are scheduled to host the Indiana State Sycamores on Sept. 8, one week after opening the season in Laramie.

