Wofford Terriers announce 2025 football schedule

The Wofford Terriers have announced their 2025 football schedule, which features six home contests and a matchup at Virginia Tech.

Wofford opens the 2025 season with a non-conference contest on the road against the South Carolina State Bulldogs on Saturday, Aug. 30. The following week on Sept. 6, the Terriers open their home slate at Gibbs Stadium in Spartanburg, S.C., against the Richmond Spiders.

One week later on Sept., 13, Wofford opens Southern Conference (SoCon) play on the road against the Mercer Bears. The Bears then step out of conference play to make another road trip, this time to visit the Virginia Tech Hokies on Sept. 20.

Following an open date, Wofford plays its second SoCon opponent of the season when the Western Carolina Catamounts visit Gibbs Stadium on Oct. 4.

Wofford closes out non-conference play at home against the Norfolk State Spartans on Oct. 11, which was not previously announced and will also serve as its Homecoming contest. Norfolk State will be playing its first season under head coach Michael Vick, who played at Virginia Tech and then for the NFL’s Atlanta Falcons.

The remaining six contests for Wofford in 2025 are all against SoCon opponents — vs. Furman on Oct. 18, at ETSU on Oct. 25, vs. Samford on Nov. 1, at VMI on Nov. 8, at The Citadel on Nov. 15, and vs. Chattanooga on Nov. 22.

Below is Wofford’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Wofford Football Schedule

08/30 – at SC State

09/06 – Richmond

09/13 – at Mercer*

09/20 – at Virginia Tech

09/27 – OFF

10/04 – Western Carolina*

10/11 – Norfolk State

10/18 – Furman*

10/25 – at ETSU*

11/01 – Samford*

11/08 – at VMI*

11/15 – at The Citadel*

11/22 – Chattanooga*

* SoCon contest.

Wofford finished the 2024 season 5-7 overall and 3-5 in SoCon play. The Terriers are entering their fourth season under head coach Shawn Watson, who has a 10-19 overall record at the school.