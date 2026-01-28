Wofford adds Kent State, completes 2026 football schedule

The Wofford Terriers have announced their 2026 football schedule, which includes a new contest against the Kent State Golden Flashes.

Wofford was previously scheduled to travel to face Ohio on September 12, 2026, but the Terriers will now visit Kent State on the same date.

The Terriers open the season at home on August 29 against long‑time rival The Citadel, kicking off league play immediately with one of the SoCon’s oldest series. Wofford remains in Gibbs Stadium the following week, hosting Gardner‑Webb on September 5 to close out its two‑game homestand.

A challenging road stretch follows, beginning with the Sept. 12 trip to Kent State, marking the program’s first meeting with the Golden Flashes since their 2023 matchup. Wofford then returns to conference action on Sept. 19 at Chattanooga.

The Terriers return home on Sept. 26 to face Tennessee Tech, a new league opponent in the SoCOn this season. October opens with back‑to‑back road games, starting Oct. 3 at rival Furman, followed by a non‑conference visit to Elon on Oct. 10.

Wofford’s final stretch begins with a key home date against VMI on Oct. 17, followed by the team’s lone open week on Oct. 24.

The Terriers close the regular-season with three of their final four games on the road. They travel to Samford on Oct. 31, then head to Western Carolina on November 7 before returning to Spartanburg for Senior Day against ETSU on Nov. 14.

Wofford wraps up the 2026 campaign with a marquee trip to the SEC, visiting Ole Miss on Nov. 21 in Oxford.

Below is Wofford’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Wofford Football Schedule

08/29 – The Citadel*

09/05 – Gardner-Webb

09/12 – at Kent State

09/19 – at Chattanooga*

09/26 – Tennessee Tech*

10/03 – at Furman*

10/10 – at Elon

10/17 – VMI*

10/24 – OFF

10/31 – at Samford*

11/07 – at Western Carolina*

11/14 – ETSU*

11/21 – at Ole Miss

* SoCon contest.

Wofford finished the 2025 season 6-6 overall and 5-3 in conference play. The 2026 season will be the fifth under head coach Shawn Watson, who is now 16-27 overall at the school.