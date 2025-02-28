Wisconsin adds Illinois State to 2029 football schedule

The Wisconsin Badgers have added the Illinois State Redbirds to their 2029 football schedule, it was announced Friday.

Wisconsin will host Illinois State at Camp Randall Stadium in Madison, Wisc., on Saturday, Sept. 8, 2029. The game will mark the second contest between the two schools on the gridiron.

In their first matchup, the Badgers defeated the Redbirds 38-0 in Madison in both schools’ 2022 season-opener.

Illinois State is a member of the Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). Last season, the Redbirds advanced to the second round of the FCS Playoffs before falling on the road against UC Davis, finishing their season 10-4 overall.

In other non-conference action in 2029, the Wisconsin Badgers are scheduled to visit the California Golden Bears on Sept. 1. The Badgers can schedule one additional opponent to go along with its slate of nine Big Ten contests.

Wisconsin also has future games lined up against three other FCS opponents. The Badgers will host Western Illinois in 2026, Southern Illinois in 2027, and William & Mary in 2028.

Wisconsin is the first announced opponent for Illinois State’s non-conference schedule for the 2029 season.

“It’s always great for us to be able to schedule a quality Big Ten opponent like Wisconsin,” ISU head coach Brock Spack said. “These games are great for our players, fans and alumni and help us set the bar for the season. We were at Wisconsin not that long ago in 2022 and it was a great atmosphere, and I expect it will be again when the Redbirds visit in 2029.”

Illinois State also has FBS road games scheduled against Oklahoma (2025), Northern Illinois (2026), Missouri (2027), and Illinois (2028).

