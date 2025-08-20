Western Michigan adds Stony Brook to 2029 football schedule

The Western Michigan Broncos have added the Stony Brook Seawolves to their 2029 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Western Michigan will host Stony Brook at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Mich., on Saturday, Sept. 15, 2029. The Broncos will pay the Seawolves a $325,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the terms of the original contract obtained from Western Michigan University via a state public records request.

Western Michigan was originally scheduled to host Stony Brook on Sept. 7, 2024, but the game was later postponed to Sept. 11, 2027. Another amendment signed earlier this year rescheduled the game again, this time for Sept. 15, 2029.

The 2029 Western Michigan-Stony Brook contest will mark the first-ever meeting between the two schools on the gridiron.

Stony Brook is a member of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA) in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS). The Seawolves finished the 2024 season 8-4 overall and 5-3 in CAA action.

With the addition of Stony Brook, Western Michigan now has three non-conference opponents set for its schedule in 2029. The Broncos are slated to open the season on the road against the Michigan Wolverines on Sept. 1 and will also travel to play the Boise State Broncos on Sept. 22.

Western Michigan is the first known non-conference opponent for Stony Brook’s 2029 schedule.

