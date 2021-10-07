Western Michigan adds Ohio State to 2024 football schedule; drops Cincinnati

The Western Michigan Broncos have added the Ohio State Buckeyes to their 2024 football schedule, The Detroit News reported Thursday.

The game in Columbus replaces a previously-scheduled home contest with Cincinnati. Ohio State will pay WMU $1.8 million for the game, which helps to offset the $500,000 buyout the school owes the Bearcats for the cancellation.

No date has yet been announced for the 2024 contest. Both WMU and Ohio State have an open date on Sept. 7, the report noted.

The game marks the third non-conference tilt for each in the 2024 season. WMU visits Wisconsin (Aug. 31) and Marshall (Sept. 14), while Ohio State hosts Southern Miss (Aug. 31) and travels to Washington (Sept. 14). No further non-league games are planned for Ohio State at the moment, given the nine-game Big Ten schedule.

WMU and Ohio State have played once before, with the Buckeyes taking a 38-12 result in a 2015 game at the Horseshoe.

Football Schedules