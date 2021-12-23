Western Michigan adds a pair of FCS teams to future football schedules

The Western Michigan Broncos have added the Saint Francis U. Red Flash and the Stony Brook Seawolves to their future football schedules, FBSchedules.com has learned.

Copies of contracts for games with both Saint Francis University and Stony Brook University were obtained from Western Michigan University via a state Freedom of Information Act request.

Saint Francis U. is a member of the Northeast Conference, while Stony Brook competes in the Colonial Athletic Association, both in the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS).

Western Michigan will host Saint Francis U. at Waldo Stadium in Kalamazoo, Mich., on Thursday, Aug. 31, 2023. The Broncos will pay the Red Flash a $325,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract.

The 2023 Western Michigan-Saint Francis U. game will mark the first-ever football meeting between the two schools.

The Stony Brook Seawolves will travel to take on Western Michigan in Kalamazoo on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2024. The Seawolves will receive a $325,000 guarantee for the contest, per the contract copy.

Western Michigan and Stony Brook have never squared off on the gridiron.

The Broncos now have three non-conference games scheduled for the 2023 season. Other opponents include the Syracuse Orange (Sept. 9) and the Iowa Hawkeyes (Sept. 16), both on the road.

Western Michigan’s 2024 slate is now tentatively complete with four games scheduled. The remaining three games for the Broncos are all on the road — at the Wisconsin Badgers on Aug. 31, at the Marshall Thundering Herd on Sept. 14, and at the Ohio State Buckeyes on Sept. 21.

