Western Illinois announces 2026 football schedule

The Western Illinois Leathernecks have announced their 2026 football schedule, featuring six home games at Hanson Field and six away contests.

Western Illinois opens its 2026 campaign on Thursday, Aug. 27, hosting Northwestern College at Hanson Field in Macomb, Ill. The Leathernecks remain at home the following Saturday to host 2025 FCS runners-up Illinois State.

The Leathernecks then venture to Camp Randall Stadium in Madison the following Saturday to square off with Wisconsin (Sept. 12). A home date with Morehead State of the PFL follows a week later on Sept. 19, with a trip to North Alabama of the UAC closing out September on Sept. 26.

Games against Northwestern College, Illinois State, and North Alabama were each previously unannounced.

Western Illinois opens OVC-Big South play at home Saturday, Oct. 3, as Tennessee State visits Macomb. Following a bye week, WIU will visit Southeast Missouri on Oct. 17. UT Martin ventures to the Land of Lincoln for a home tilt on Oct. 24, followed by a trip to South Carolina to face off with Charleston Southern on Halloween.

A home tilt with Gardner-Webb on Nov. 14 bookends November road contests for the Leathernecks. WIU travels to rival Eastern Illinois on Nov. 7, with a season-ending contest at Lindenwood on Saturday, Nov. 21.

Below is Western Illinois’ complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 Western Illinois Football Schedule

08/27 – Northwestern College

09/05 – Illinois State

09/12 – at Wisconsin

09/19 – Morehead State

09/26 – at North Alabama

10/03 – Tennessee State*

10/10 – OFF

10/17 – at Southeast Missouri*

10/24 – UT Martin

10/31 – at Charleston Southern*

11/07 – at Eastern Illinois*

11/14 – Gardner-Webb*

11/24 – at Lindenwood*

* OVC-Big South contest.

Western Illinois wrapped up 2025 with a 4-8 record, finishing 3-5 in league play. The team will be entering its third season under head coach Joe Davis, who has sported identical 4-8 (3-5) records in his first two seasons in Macomb.