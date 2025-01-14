Western Illinois announces 2025 football schedule

The Western Illinois Leathernecks have announced their 2025 football schedule, which includes five home games and 12 contests overall.

“Our 2025 schedule is a challenging one featuring two Big Ten teams and a traditional power from the Big Sky,” said WIU head coach Joe Davis. “Our football program is excited for the opportunity to compete as we begin the off season portion of our calendar.”

Western Illinois opens the 2025 season with four consecutive non-conference games, beginning with road tilts against the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday, Aug. 30 and the Northwestern Wildcats one week later on Sept. 6.

The Leathernecks open their home schedule at Hanson Field in Macomb, Ill., on Sept. 13 against the Valparaiso Beacons. WIU closes out non-league play the following week at the Eastern Washington Eagles on Sept. 20.

Western Illinois opens OVC-Big South Football Association play at home against Eastern Illinois on Sept. 27. Other league opponents scheduled to visit Macomb next season include Charleston Southern on Oct. 18, Lindenwood on Nov. 8, and Southeast Missouri on Nov. 15.

Road OVC-Big South foes for the Leathernecks in 2025 include Tennessee Tech on Oct. 4, UT Martin on Oct. 11, Tennessee State on Oct. 25, and Gardner-Webb on Nov. 22.

Below is complete 2025 schedule for Western Illinois, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Western Illinois Football Schedule

08/30 – at Illinois

09/06 – at Northwestern

09/13 – Valparaiso

09/20 – at Eastern Washington

09/27 – Eastern Illinois

10/04 – at Tennessee Tech

10/11 – at UT Martin

10/18 – Charleston Southern

10/25 – at Tennessee State

11/01 – OFF

11/08 – Lindenwood

11/15 – Southeast Missouri

11/22 – at Gardner-Webb

* OVC-Big South contest.

Western Illinois finished the 2024 season 4-8 overall and 3-5 in league action. It was their first season under head coach Joe Davis.