Western Illinois adds Morehead State to 2026 football schedule

The Western Illinois Leathernecks have added the Morehead State Eagles to their 2026 football schedule, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the football game contract with Morehead State University was obtained from Western Illinois University via a state open records request.

Western Illinois will host Morehead State at Hanson Field in Macomb, Ill., on Saturday, Sept. 26, 2026. The Leathernecks will pay the Eagles a $130,000 guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract.

Western Illinois and Morehead State’s only previous meeting on the gridiron was contested on Aug, 31, 2006 in Macomb. The Leathernecks won that contest, 31-6.

With the addition of Morehead State, Western Illinois now has two non-conference opponents scheduled in 2026. The Leathernecks are also scheduled to play at the Wisconsin Badgers on Sept. 12 that season.

Western Illinois officially joins the Ohio Valley Conference and the Big South-OVC Football Association on July 1, 2024. The Leathernecks competed in the Missouri Valley Football Conference from 2008 through 2023.

The Leathernecks are the first scheduled non-conference opponent for Morehead State’s 2026 slate.

