Western Carolina, North Carolina Central schedule 2027-28 football series

The Western Carolina Catamounts and North Carolina Central Eagles have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2027 and 2028 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the game contract was obtained from Western Carolina University via a state public records request.

The series will begin with Western Carolina traveling to face North Carolina Central at O’Kelly-Riddick Stadium in Durham, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 25, 2027. The series will conclude the following season when the Catamounts host the Eagles at E.J. Whitmire Stadium in Cullowhee, N.C., on Saturday, Oct. 7, 2028.

Western Carolina, a member of the Southern Conference (SoCon), and North Carolina Central, a member of the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC), have never met on the gridiron. The two schools are separated by about 274 miles.

In other non-conference action in 2027, Western Carolina is scheduled to visit the East Carolina Pirates on Sept. 4 and host the Campbell Camels on Sept. 18.

The Catamounts are scheduled to open the 2028 season on the road against the Appalachian State Mountaineers on Sept. 2.

North Carolina Central now has three non-conference opponents lined up for 2027. The Eagles are slated to begin the season in the Duke’s Mayo Classic on Aug. 28 in Charlotte, N.C., against the North Carolina A&T Aggies before hosting the Florida A&M Rattlers on Oct. 2.

The only other non-conference opponent currently on the docket for North Carolina Central in 2028 is North Carolina A&T at home on Sept. 2.

Football Schedules

Western Carolina Football Schedule

NC Central Football Schedule