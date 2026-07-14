Western Carolina, Elon schedule football series for 2029, 2030

The Western Carolina Catamounts and Elon Phoenix have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2029 and 2030 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the game contract was obtained from Western Carolina University via a state public records request.

The series will begin with Western Carolina traveling to face Elon at Rhodes Stadium in Elon, N.C., on Saturday, September 15, 2029. The series will conclude the following season when the Catamounts host the Phoenix at Bob Waters Field at E. J. Whitmire Stadium in Cullowhee, N.C., on Saturday, September 7, 2030.

Western Carolina, a member of the Southern Conference (SoCon), and Elon, a member of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA), are separated by about 239 miles. The two schools have met 45 times on the gridiron in a series that began back in 1933, with the Phoenix currently holding a 25-18-2 advantage.

Elon is the first scheduled non-conference opponent for Western Carolina in 2029. The following season in 2030, Elon joins a matchup on the road against Charlotte on Aug. 31.

Western Carolina is the first scheduled non-league opponent for Elon for both the 2029 and 2030 seasons.

Western Carolina-Eastern Kentucky Date Change

Western Carolina and Eastern Kentucky are set to begin a home-and-home series this season on August 29 in Cullowhee. The return game of the series at EKU, previously scheduled for August 28, 2027, has been pushed back one year and will now be played on August 26, 2028, according to a copy of an amendment obtained by FBSchedules.com.

Football Schedules