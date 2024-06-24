Western Carolina, Campbell schedule football series for 2026, 2027

The Western Carolina Catamounts and Campbell Camels have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned.

A copy of the athletic contest agreement with Campbell University was obtained from Western Carolina University via a state public records request.

In the first game of the series, Western Carolina will travel to face Campbell at Barker-Lane Stadium in Buies Creek, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2026. The Camels will return the game the following season when they visit the Catamounts at E.J. Whitmire Stadium in Cullowhee, N.C., on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2027, which will conclude the two-game agreement.

Western Carolina, a member of the Southern Conference (SoCon), and Campbell, a member of the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA), are also scheduled to begin a home-and-home series this season, which we previously reported. Western Carolina will host Campbell on Sept. 7, 2024 before making the trip to Buies Creek on Sept. 27, 2025.

With the addition of Campbell, Western Carolina now has two scheduled non-conference opponents in 2026 and 2027. The Catamounts are slated to visit the Cincinnati Bearcats on Sept. 12, 2026 and the East Carolina Pirates on Sept. 4, 2027.

Campbell’s 2026 and 2027 non-conference slates also feature one other opponent. The Camels are scheduled to visit the Florida Gators on Sept. 12, 2026 and the Wake Forest Demon Deacons on Sept. 4, 2027.

