Western Carolina announces 2025 football schedule

The Western Carolina Catamounts have announced their 2025 football schedule, which includes six home games and 12 total contests.

Western Carolina opens the 2025 season at home at E.J. Whitmire Stadium in Cullowhee, N.C., on Saturday, Aug. 30 against the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs.

The following week on Sept. 6, the Catamounts travel to take on the Wake Forest Demon Deacons before returning home to host the Elon Phoenix on Sept. 13.

The Catamounts open their Southern Conference (SoCon) schedule a week later on Sept. 20 against Samford in Cullowhee. Western Carolina then returns to the road to close out non-conference play against the Campbell Camels on Sept. 27.

Western Carolina’s remaining seven contests are all against SoCon foes — at Wofford on Oct. 4, vs. Furman on Oct. 11, at The Citadel on Oct. 18, at Chattanooga on Nov. 1, vs. Mercer on Nov. 8 (Homecoming), vs. ETSU on Nov. 15, and at VMI on Nov. 22.

Below is Western Carolina’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 Western Carolina Football Schedule

08/30 – Gardner-Webb

09/06 – at Wake Forest

09/13 – Elon

09/20 – Samford

09/27 – at Campbell

10/04 – at Wofford

10/11 – Furman

10/18 – at The Citadel

10/25 – OFF

11/01 – at Chattanooga

11/08 – Mercer

11/15 – ETSU

11/22 – at VMI

* SoCon contest.

Western Carolina finished the 2024 season with a 7-5 overall record and a 6-2 record in SoCon play. The season was the fourth under head coach Kerwin Bell, who now owns a 24-21 overall record in Cullowhee.