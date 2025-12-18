Western Carolina adds EKU, completes 2026 football schedule

The Western Carolina Catamounts have announced their 2026 football schedule, which features six home games and 12 contests overall.

Western Carolina opens the 2026 season with four consecutive non-conference contests, beginning on Saturday, Aug. 29 at home against the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at E.J. Whitmore Stadium in Cullowhee, N.C. This matchup was previously unannounced.

The Catamounts then travel for consecutive contests against the Campbell Camels on Saturday, Sept. 5 and the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday, Sept. 12. WCU wraps up non-conference action the following week at home against the Presbyterian Blue Hose on Sept. 19.

Western Carolina is scheduled to open Southern Conference (SoCon) action on Sept. 26 on the road against the ETSU Buccaneers. Other road conference opponents for the Catamounts include Mercer on Oct. 10, Furman on Oct. 31, and Samford on Nov. 14.

SoCon foes slated to visit Cullowhee next fall include new member Tennessee Tech on Oct. 3, Chattanooga on Oct. 24 (Homecoming), Wofford on Nov. 7, and The Citadel on Nov. 21.

Below is Western Carolina’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 The Western Carolina Football Schedule

08/29 – Eastern Kentucky

09/05 – at Campbell

09/12 – at Cincinnati

09/19 – Presbyterian

09/26 – at ETSU*

10/03 – Tennessee Tech*

10/10 – at Mercer*

10/17 – OFF

10/24 – Chattanooga*

10/31 – at Furman*

11/07 – Wofford*

11/14 – at Samford*

11/21 – The Citadel*

* SoCon contest.

Western Carolina finished the 2025 season 7-5 overall and 6-2 in conference play. The 2026 season will be the sixth under head coach Kerwin Bell, who is 31-26 overall at the school.