West Georgia, Chattanooga schedule 2026-27 football series

The West Georgia Wolves and Chattanooga Mocs have scheduled a home-and-home football series for the 2026 and 2027 seasons, FBSchedules.com has learned. A copy of the football game contract with the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga was obtained from the University of West Georgia via a state open records request.

In the first game of the series, West Georgia will host Chattanooga at University Stadium in Carrollton, Ga., on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2026. The following season, the Wolves will travel to face the Mocs at Finley Stadium in Chattanooga, Tenn., on Saturday, Aug. 28, 2027.

Both games of the series will be played in what is currently referred to as Week Zero, which will become the first available playing week for all Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) schools next season. That change was made to allow FCS schools to play a maximum of 12 games every year.

West Georgia is a member of the United Athletic Conference (UAC), while Chattanooga competes in the Southern Conference (SoCon). The two FCS programs, separated by about 132 miles, have never met on the gridiron.

With the addition of Chattanooga, West Georgia has tentatively competed its four-game non-conference football schedule in 2026. The Wolves are scheduled to open the season on the road against the Kennesaw State Owls on Sept 5.

Other non-conference tilts for West Georgia next season include the Arkansas State Red Wolves on Sept. 12 and the ETSU Buccaneers on Sept. 19, both on the road.

In 2027, the Wolves are scheduled to visit the Cincinnati Bearcats on Sept. 4 and the South Alabama Jaguars on Sept. 11. West Georgia can schedule one additional non-league opponent to get to 12 games that season.

Chattanooga’s non-conference slate for the 2026 season now includes three opponents with the addition of West Georgia. After a to be announced game on Sept. 5, likely at home, the Mocs will make consecutive trips to face the Eastern Kentucky Colonels on Sept. 12 and the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs on Sept. 19.

The Mocs’ 2027 slate also includes non-conference tilts at home against Eastern Kentucky on Sept. 18 and on the road against the Mississippi State Bulldogs on Nov. 20.

