West Georgia announces 2025 football schedule

The West Georgia Wolves have announced their 2025 football schedule, which includes six home games and 11 contests overall.

West Georgia will open the 2025 season with back to back non-conference games on the road. The Wolves visit the Samford Bulldogs on Thursday, Aug. 28 in their season-opener, followed by a trip to face the Nicholls Colonels on Saturday, Sept. 6, which is a newly announced contest.

UWG will open its home slate at University Stadium in Carrollton, Ga., on Sept. 13 against the ETSU Buccaneers, which concludes the non-conference portion of its schedule.

West Georgia opens its second season of United Athletic Conference (UAC) action on Sept. 20 at home against Eastern Kentucky. Other UAC opponents slated to visit Carrollton this fall include Abilene Christian on Oct. 11 (Hall of Fame Game), Central Arkansas on Oct. 25 (Homecoming), and Utah Tech on Nov. 15 (Senior Day)

The Wolves will travel to face UAC foes Southern Utah on Sept. 27, Austin Peay on Oct. 4, Tarleton State on Oct. 18, and North Alabama on Nov. 8.

Although 2025 is a 12-game season for Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) teams, West Georgia will only play 11 games, which means they will have two open dates on their schedule — Nov. 1 and Nov. 22.

Below is West Georgia’s complete schedule for the 2025 season, plus a link to their schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2025 West Georgia Football Schedule

08/28 – at Samford

09/06 – at Nicholls

09/13 – ETSU

09/20 – Eastern Kentucky*

09/27 – at Southern Utah*

10/04 – at Austin Peay*

10/11 – Abilene Christian*

10/18 – at Tarleton State*

10/25 – Central Arkansas*

11/01 – OFF

11/08 – at North Alabama*

11/15 – Utah Tech*

11/22 – OFF

* UAC contest.

West Georgia finished the 2024 season, its first at the FCS level, 4-7 overall and 1-7 in UAC action. The Wolves are entering their second season under head coach Joel Taylor.