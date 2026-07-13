West Georgia adds two future football games vs. SEC opponents

The West Georgia Wolves have added two SEC opponents to their future football schedules, FBSchedules.com has learned. Copies of contracts for both games were obtained from the University of West Georgia via a state open records request.

West Georgia will travel to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on September 1, 2029. The Bulldogs will pay Wolves a $550,000 guarantee for playing the game, according to the copy of the contract that was executed on December 11, 2025.

The game will mark the second against an SEC opponent that season for West Georgia, as the Wolves are already slated to visit the Auburn Tigers on October 27. The Tigers will pay the Wolves a $450,000 guarantee for that contest, per the copy of the contract.

Two seasons later, West Georgia will travel to Nashville, Tenn., to take on the Vanderbilt Commodores on August 30 at FirstBank Stadium. The Wolves will receive a $415,000 guarantee for the contest, according to the copy of the contract that was signed in March 2024.

The University of West Georgia, located in Carrollton, Ga., moved up to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) from Division II beginning with the 2024 season. The Wolves compete in the United Athletic Conference (UAC) and have recorded a 12-10 overall record in their first two seasons (6-10 UAC).

West Georgia has four additional future games scheduled against Football Bowl Subdivision (FBS) opponents. The Wolves will visit Arkansas State this season on Sept. 12, Cincinnati and South Alabama in 2027, and Troy in 2028.

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