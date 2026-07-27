West Georgia adds six games to future football schedules

The West Georgia Wolves have added six games to their future non-conference football schedules, FBSchedules.com has learned through contracts obtained from the school via a state public records request.

Overall, West Georgia has added six future football games against three different opponents. The Wolves will face the Stetson Hatters, Southeast Missouri Redhawks, and Chattanooga Mocs between the 2027 and 2032 seasons.

Below are details on all six games added by West Georgia:

Stetson Hatters

Stetson will travel to face West Georgia at University Stadium in Carrollton, Ga., on September 18, 2027. The Wolves will pay the Hatters a $125,000 guarantee for the contest. The Hatters will return to Carrollton two seasons later on September 15, 2029, and will receive a $130,000 guarantee for that contest.

Southeast Missouri Redhawks

West Georgia and Southeast Missouri will play a home-and-home series, beginning at Houck Field in Cape Girardeau, Mo., on September 23, 2028. The series will conclude the following season when the Redhawks travel to face the Wolves at University Stadium in Carrollton on September 22, 2029.

Chattanooga Mocs

West Georgia will begin a home-and-home series with Chattanooga on the road, traveling to face the Mocs at Finley Stadium on September 13, 2031. The two-game series will finish the following season with the Wolves hosting the Mocs in Carrollton on August 26, 2032.

West Georgia and Chattanooga also have a previously announced game scheduled for the 2027 season in Chattanooga. The game has been moved up two days and will now be played Thursday, August 26, according to a copy of an amendment obtained by FBSchedules.com.

Future West Georgia Football Schedules