West Georgia adds Lincoln (CA) to 2024 football schedule

The West Georgia Wolves have added the Lincoln University Oaklanders to their 2024 football schedule, according to a release from the school.

West Georgia will host Lincoln at University Stadium in Carrollton, Ga., on Saturday, Nov. 2, 2024. Kick time and coverage will be announced at a later date.

The contest will mark the first ever between the Wolves and Oaklanders. The 2024 campaign marks the first at the Division I (FCS) level for West Georgia.

Lincoln University, located in Oakland, Ca., is an independent program with the goal of becoming an NCAA Division II member institution. The Oaklanders will take part in their fourth season of sponsored football in 2024, led by coach Desmond Gumbs. Gumbs has won three of the 19 contests in which he has led the Oaklanders.

West Georgia is scheduled to open the 2024 season at home on Saturday, Aug. 31 against the Samford Bulldogs of the Southern Conference. The Wolves are also slated to play a non-conference game at home against the Shorter Hawks on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The United Athletic Conference (UAC) announced its revised 2024 football schedule just over two weeks ago. West Georgia is slated to host North Alabama, Austin Peay, Southern Utah, and Tarleton State, while traveling to Abilene Christian, Eastern Kentucky, Central Arkansas, and Utah Tech.

Below is West Georgia’s 2024 football schedule:

2024 West Georgia Football Schedule

08/31 – Samford

09/07 – at Abilene Christian*

09/14 – at Eastern Kentucky*

09/21 – OFF

09/28 – North Alabama*

10/05 – Austin Peay*

10/12 – at Central Arkansas*

10/19 – Shorter

10/26 – Southern Utah*

11/02 – Lincoln (Ca.)

11/09 – Tarleton State*

11/16 – at Utah Tech*

* UAC contest.