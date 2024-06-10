United Athletic Conference releases revised 2024 football schedule

The United Athletic Conference (UAC) has released a revised 2024 football schedule following the departure of Stephen F. Austin from the conference.
The UAC previously announced its 2024 football schedule on November 14. Just over six months later on May 30, Stephen F. Austin announced that they were moving back to the Southland Conference officially on July 1, 2024.
With the change, the UAC will have nine member institutions in 2024 — Abilene Christian, Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama, Southern Utah, Tarleton State, Utah Tech, and West Georgia.
Each UAC team will still play an eight-game conference schedule, but it will be a full round-robin. Teams can also play a total of 12 games in 2024 due to NCAA bylaws and the calendar. The last time this occurred was the 2019 season and it will naturally occur again in 2025.
Kickoff times and television designations will be announced at a later date.
2024 UAC Football Schedules (Updates in progress)
- 2024 Abilene Christian Football Schedule
- 2024 Austin Peay Football Schedule
- 2024 Central Arkansas Football Schedule
- 2024 Eastern Kentucky Football Schedule
- 2024 North Alabama Football Schedule
- 2024 Southern Utah Football Schedule
- 2024 Tarleton State Football Schedule
- 2024 Utah Tech Football Schedule
- 2024 West Georgia Football Schedule
2024 UAC Football Schedule
* Conference games only.
Saturday, Sept. 7
West Georgia at Abilene Christian
Saturday, Sept. 14
Austin Peay at Central Arkansas
West Georgia at EKU
Saturday, Sept. 21
Tarleton State at North Alabama
Saturday, Sept. 28
Abilene Christian at Utah Tech
Southern Utah at Austin Peay
North Alabama at West Georgia
Saturday, Oct. 5
Central Arkansas at Abilene Christian
Utah Tech at North Alabama
Tarleton State at Southern Utah
Austin Peay at West Georgia
Saturday, Oct. 12
Abilene Christian at North Alabama
West Georgia at Central Arkansas
EKU at Southern Utah
Utah Tech at Tarleton State
Saturday, Oct. 19
EKU at Abilene Christian
Austin Peay at Utah Tech
Saturday, Oct. 26
Tarleton State at Austin Peay
North Alabama at Central Arkansas
Utah Tech at EKU
Southern Utah at West Georgia
Saturday, Nov. 2
Southern Utah at Abilene Christian
Austin Peay at North Alabama
Central Arkansas at Utah Tech
EKU at Tarleton State
Saturday, Nov. 9
Abilene Christian at Austin Peay
Central Arkansas at EKU
North Alabama at Southern Utah
Tarleton State at West Georgia
Saturday, Nov. 16
EKU at Austin Peay
Southern Utah at Central Arkansas
Abilene Christian at Tarleton State
West Georgia at Utah TechSaturday, Nov. 23
Central Arkansas at Tarleton State
North Alabama at EKU
Utah Tech at Southern Utah
America’s most bizarre football conference.
Go Abilene Christian Wildcats!!!