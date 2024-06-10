United Athletic Conference releases revised 2024 football schedule

The United Athletic Conference (UAC) has released a revised 2024 football schedule following the departure of Stephen F. Austin from the conference.

The UAC previously announced its 2024 football schedule on November 14. Just over six months later on May 30, Stephen F. Austin announced that they were moving back to the Southland Conference officially on July 1, 2024.

With the change, the UAC will have nine member institutions in 2024 — Abilene Christian, Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama, Southern Utah, Tarleton State, Utah Tech, and West Georgia.

Each UAC team will still play an eight-game conference schedule, but it will be a full round-robin. Teams can also play a total of 12 games in 2024 due to NCAA bylaws and the calendar. The last time this occurred was the 2019 season and it will naturally occur again in 2025.

Kickoff times and television designations will be announced at a later date.

2024 UAC Football Schedules (Updates in progress)



2024 UAC Football Schedule

* Conference games only.

Saturday, Sept. 7

West Georgia at Abilene Christian

Saturday, Sept. 14

Austin Peay at Central Arkansas

West Georgia at EKU

Saturday, Sept. 21

Tarleton State at North Alabama

Saturday, Sept. 28

Abilene Christian at Utah Tech

Southern Utah at Austin Peay

North Alabama at West Georgia

Saturday, Oct. 5

Central Arkansas at Abilene Christian

Utah Tech at North Alabama

Tarleton State at Southern Utah

Austin Peay at West Georgia

Saturday, Oct. 12

Abilene Christian at North Alabama

West Georgia at Central Arkansas

EKU at Southern Utah

Utah Tech at Tarleton State

Saturday, Oct. 19

EKU at Abilene Christian

Austin Peay at Utah Tech

Saturday, Oct. 26

Tarleton State at Austin Peay

North Alabama at Central Arkansas

Utah Tech at EKU

Southern Utah at West Georgia

Saturday, Nov. 2

Southern Utah at Abilene Christian

Austin Peay at North Alabama

Central Arkansas at Utah Tech

EKU at Tarleton State

Saturday, Nov. 9

Abilene Christian at Austin Peay

Central Arkansas at EKU

North Alabama at Southern Utah

Tarleton State at West Georgia

Saturday, Nov. 16

EKU at Austin Peay

Southern Utah at Central Arkansas

Abilene Christian at Tarleton State

West Georgia at Utah TechSaturday, Nov. 23

Central Arkansas at Tarleton State

North Alabama at EKU

Utah Tech at Southern Utah