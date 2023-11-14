2024 UAC football schedule announced

The United Athletic Conference (UAC) has announced its 2024 football schedule. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 14.
Beginning with the 2024 season, the UAC will expand from nine to ten football-playing schools with the addition of the West Georgia Wolves from Division II. West Georgia will join Abilene Christian, Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama, Southern Utah, Stephen F. Austin, Tarleton State, and Utah Tech.
The conference will also add the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) in 2025 when the school begins play in football.
After playing a six-game schedule due to prior non-conference game commitments, the UAC will move to an eight-game league schedule in 2024. New member West Georgia will play eight UAC games in their inaugural FCS season, and a ninth contest on the road at Abilene Christian will count as a non-conference contest.
In conjunction with the UAC announcement, one additional non-conference contest was revealed today. The Austin Peay Governors will host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Sept. 21.
The UAC is a combined partnership between the football-playing members of the ASUN Conference and Western Athletic Conference. The league is closing in on the completion of its first regular-season of competition as the UAC after operating as the ASUN-WAC Challenge in 2021 and 2022.
2024 UAC Football Schedules
- 2024 Abilene Christian Football Schedule
- 2024 Austin Peay Football Schedule
- 2024 Central Arkansas Football Schedule
- 2024 Eastern Kentucky Football Schedule
- 2024 North Alabama Football Schedule
- 2024 Southern Utah Football Schedule
- 2024 Stephen F. Austin Football Schedule
- 2024 Tarleton State Football Schedule
- 2024 Utah Tech Football Schedule
- 2024 West Georgia Football Schedule
2024 UAC Football Schedule
* Conference games only.
Saturday, Sept. 14
Austin Peay at Central Arkansas
West Georgia at EKU
Saturday, Sept. 21
Tarleton State at West Georgia
Saturday, Sept. 28
Abilene Christian at Utah Tech
Southern Utah at Austin Peay
EKU at Stephen F. Austin
West Georgia at North Alabama
Saturday, Oct. 5
Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian
North Alabama at Utah Tech
Tarleton State at Southern Utah
Austin Peay at West Georgia
Saturday, Oct. 12
Abilene Christian at North Alabama
Stephen F. Austin at Central Arkansas
West Georgia at Southern Utah
Utah Tech at Tarleton State
Saturday, Oct. 19
Central Arkansas at Abilene Christian
EKU at Austin Peay
Saturday, Oct. 26
Tarleton State at Austin Peay
North Alabama at Central Arkansas
Southern Utah at EKU
Utah Tech at Southern Utah?
Saturday, Nov. 2
Southern Utah at Abilene Christian
Austin Peay at North Alabama
Central Arkansas at Utah Tech
EKU at Tarleton State
Stephen F. Austin at West Georgia
Saturday, Nov. 9
Abilene Christian at Austin Peay
Central Arkansas at Tarleton State
North Alabama at EKU
Stephen F. Austin at Southern Utah
Utah Tech at West Georgia
Saturday, Nov. 16
EKU at Abilene Christian
Austin Peay at Utah Tech
West Georgia at Central Arkansas
Southern Utah at North Alabama
Stephen F. Austin at Tarleton State
Saturday, Nov. 23
Abilene Christian at Tarleton State
Central Arkansas at EKU
North Alabama at Stephen F. Austin
Utah Tech at Southern Utah
Utah Tech at Stephen F Austin seems to be missing as both teams only have 7 conference games listed. It would either be October 19 or 26 since both have open dates then. There’s also no way Stephen F Austin has four conference road games in a road which is how in the shows on it’s current schedule.