2024 UAC football schedule announced

The United Athletic Conference (UAC) has announced its 2024 football schedule. Conference play begins on Saturday, Sept. 14.

Beginning with the 2024 season, the UAC will expand from nine to ten football-playing schools with the addition of the West Georgia Wolves from Division II. West Georgia will join Abilene Christian, Austin Peay, Central Arkansas, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama, Southern Utah, Stephen F. Austin, Tarleton State, and Utah Tech.

The conference will also add the University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) in 2025 when the school begins play in football.

After playing a six-game schedule due to prior non-conference game commitments, the UAC will move to an eight-game league schedule in 2024. New member West Georgia will play eight UAC games in their inaugural FCS season, and a ninth contest on the road at Abilene Christian will count as a non-conference contest.

In conjunction with the UAC announcement, one additional non-conference contest was revealed today. The Austin Peay Governors will host the Alabama A&M Bulldogs on Sept. 21.

The UAC is a combined partnership between the football-playing members of the ASUN Conference and Western Athletic Conference. The league is closing in on the completion of its first regular-season of competition as the UAC after operating as the ASUN-WAC Challenge in 2021 and 2022.

2024 UAC Football Schedules



* Conference games only.

Saturday, Sept. 14

Austin Peay at Central Arkansas

West Georgia at EKU

Saturday, Sept. 21

Tarleton State at West Georgia

Saturday, Sept. 28

Abilene Christian at Utah Tech

Southern Utah at Austin Peay

EKU at Stephen F. Austin

West Georgia at North Alabama

Saturday, Oct. 5

Stephen F. Austin at Abilene Christian

North Alabama at Utah Tech

Tarleton State at Southern Utah

Austin Peay at West Georgia

Saturday, Oct. 12

Abilene Christian at North Alabama

Stephen F. Austin at Central Arkansas

West Georgia at Southern Utah

Utah Tech at Tarleton State

Saturday, Oct. 19

Central Arkansas at Abilene Christian

EKU at Austin Peay

Saturday, Oct. 26

Tarleton State at Austin Peay

North Alabama at Central Arkansas

Southern Utah at EKU

Utah Tech at Southern Utah?

Saturday, Nov. 2

Southern Utah at Abilene Christian

Austin Peay at North Alabama

Central Arkansas at Utah Tech

EKU at Tarleton State

Stephen F. Austin at West Georgia

Saturday, Nov. 9

Abilene Christian at Austin Peay

Central Arkansas at Tarleton State

North Alabama at EKU

Stephen F. Austin at Southern Utah

Utah Tech at West Georgia

Saturday, Nov. 16

EKU at Abilene Christian

Austin Peay at Utah Tech

West Georgia at Central Arkansas

Southern Utah at North Alabama

Stephen F. Austin at Tarleton State

Saturday, Nov. 23

Abilene Christian at Tarleton State

Central Arkansas at EKU

North Alabama at Stephen F. Austin

Utah Tech at Southern Utah