West Florida unveils 2026 football schedule, marking its FCS debut

The West Florida Argonauts have announced their 2026 football schedule, their first at the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) level.

West Florida, which has competed in the Gulf South Conference in Division II since its inaugural season in 2016, announced on April 2 that it was moving up to the FCS and joining the United Athletic Conference (UAC).

“This new era of Argonaut Athletics reflects the momentum and vision that continues to elevate UWF, and we look forward to seeing Argo Nation rally behind our team throughout this inaugural FCS season,” said UWF President Manny Diaz Jr.

West Florida will kick off its inaugural FCS season in Week Zero on Thursday, August 27, hosting Southern Illinois at PenAir Field in Pensacola, Fla.

In other non-conference action, West Florida will host Northeastern State on October 10 and West Alabama on October 17 (Homecoming), while traveling to face Southeast Missouri on September 26.

In UAC action this fall, West Florida will host Austin Peay and Tarleton State, while traveling to face Central Arkansas, Abilene Christian, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama, and West Georgia.

Below is West Florida’s complete schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to its schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 West Florida Football Schedule

08/27 – Southern Illinois (Thu.)

09/05 – at Central Arkansas*

09/12 – OFF

09/19 – Austin Peay*

09/26 – at Southeast Missouri

10/03 – at Abilene Christian*

10/10 – Northeastern State

10/17 – West Alabama

10/24 – at EKU*

10/31 – OFF

11/07 – at North Alabama*

11/14 – Tarleton State*

11/21 – at West Georgia*

* UAC contest.

“We are looking forward to the 2026 UWF Football Season which will bring new opponents at the Division I level both on campus and on the road,” said head coach Kaleb Nobles. “We really wanted to give our team an opportunity to play a near full schedule of DI opponents during our first FCS season and we feel that this gives our entire program an opportunity to showcase the work that we put in to play great football each week. With our transition to the DI level, we spoke with a large number of teams across the country to set up what we feel like is a great schedule this year. We look forward to a great season in our first year in the UAC and on the DI level.”