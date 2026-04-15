West Florida adds two Gulf South teams to 2026 football schedule

The West Florida Argonauts have added two opponents to their non-conference football schedule in 2026, and both are members of the Gulf South Conference (GSC) in Division II.

The Argonauts announced on April 2 that they are departing the GSC and elevating to the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS), where they will begin competing in the United Athletic Conference (UAC) this fall.

While West Florida’s inaugural UAC schedule was released the same day, its non‑conference slate remained incomplete. The Argonauts already had a home matchup against Northeastern State set for October 10, and that contest appears unchanged.

A Tuesday release confirmed that West Alabama will visit Pensacola on October 17. Additionally, fellow GSC member Delta State lists a road game at West Florida on October 31.

With those additions, West Florida now has 10 games scheduled for next season, with room to add up to two more.

In UAC play this fall, the Argonauts will host Austin Peay and Tarleton State, while traveling to face Central Arkansas, Abilene Christian, Eastern Kentucky, North Alabama, and West Georgia.

Below is West Florida’s current schedule for the 2026 season, plus a link to its schedule page which will be updated with kickoff times and TV as they are announced:

2026 West Florida Football Schedule

08/29 – TBA

09/05 – at Central Arkansas*

09/12 – TBA

09/19 – Austin Peay*

09/26 – TBA

10/03 – at Abilene Christian*

10/10 – Northeastern State

10/17 – West Alabama

10/24 – at Eastern Kentucky*

10/31 – Delta State

11/07 – at North Alabama*

11/14 – Tarleton State*

11/21 – at West Georgia*

* UAC contest.