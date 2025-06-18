Week Zero Southland Conference battle to air on ESPN2

A Southland Conference battle in Week Zero will be nationally televised by ESPN2, the conference officially announced Wednesday.

The Incarnate Word (UIW) Cardinals are scheduled to visit the Nicholls Colonels at Manning Field at John L/ Guidry Stadium in Thibodaux, La., on Saturday, Aug. 23, 2025, which is Week Zero this season. The game will kickoff at 1:00pm ET/ noon CT and it will be televised by ESPN2.

“This is a monumental moment for the Southland Conference and a powerful testament to the rise and national impact of our football programs,” said Southland Commissioner Chris Grant. “To open the season on ESPN2 with two championship-caliber teams is more than just a game — it’s a showcase of what makes Southland football special: gritty, passionate, and unapologetically Southern. The culture, pride, and pageantry of our league will be on full display for a national audience, and we couldn’t be more fired up.”

The UIW-Nicholls contest will be the first college football game on American soil this fall. The Kansas State-Iowa State football game in Dublin, Ireland, will be the first game to kickoff, as it is slated for noon ET on ESPN.

Other Week Zero contests this season include Tarleton State at Portland State (3:30-4pm ET, ESPN2), Fresno State at Kansas (6:30pm ET, FOX), UC Davis vs. Mercer (7:00pm ET, ESPN; in Montgomery, Ala.), Sam Houston at WKU (7:00pm ET, CBSSN), North Carolina Central vs. Southern (7:30pm ET, ABC; in Atlanta, Ga.), and Stanford at Hawaii (7:30pm ET, CBS).

Below is more info on the Week Zero UIW-Nicholls contest from the Southland Conference:

This highly anticipated match-up features the league’s two most recent champions—and two of its most dominant programs in recent history. Nicholls claimed the Southland title with an unbeaten record in 2023, while UIW went undefeated in conference play last season to capture the 2024 crown. Since 2018, the Colonels and Cardinals have combined for seven Southland titles. Nicholls earned championships in 2018, 2019, and 2023, while UIW claimed the crown in 2018, 2021, 2022, and 2024. UIW Head Coach Clint Killough enters his third season at the helm with an impressive 19–5 record, a Southland title, and an FCS Playoff appearance already on his résumé. On the opposite sideline, Tommy Rybacki will make his head coaching debut for Nicholls after spending the past 10 seasons as the Colonels’ defensive coordinator under longtime head coach Tim Rebowe. The broadcast will be a historic one, marking the first in-conference Southland game ever aired on a national linear television network.

