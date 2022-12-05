Week 15 Giants-Commanders game flexed to Sunday Night Football

The 2022 NFL schedule has undergone a few changes for Week 15, the league announced on Monday.
The Week 15 New York Giants at Washington Commanders game, which was previously held as a Saturday option, has been flexed to Sunday Night Football on December 18. The Giants and Commanders will now play at 8:20pm ET with television coverage on NBC.
As a result, the previously scheduled Sunday Night Football matchup, New England Patriots at Las Vegas Raiders, has been moved to 4:05pm ET and will be televised by FOX.
Additionally, the Detroit Lions at New York Jets game on Sunday, Dec. 18 at 1:00pm ET has been moved from FOX to CBS.
Earlier on Monday, the NFL announced their Saturday tripleheader on the NFL Network for Week 15 (Dec. 17). Those three contests include Indianapolis at Minnesota (1pm ET), Baltimore at Cleveland (4:30pm ET), and Miami at Buffalo (8:15pm ET).
Below is the revised schedule for Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. See our weekly NFL schedule for the entire season slate.
2022 NFL SCHEDULE – WEEK 15
* All times Eastern.
Thursday, Dec. 15
San Francisco at Seattle – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Saturday, Dec. 17
Indianapolis at Minnesota – 1pm, NFLN
Baltimore at Cleveland – 4:30pm, NFLN
Miami at Buffalo – 8:15pm, NFLN
Sunday, Dec. 18
Atlanta at New Orleans – 1pm, FOX
Pittsburgh at Carolina – 1pm, CBS
Philadelphia at Chicago – 1pm, FOX
Kansas City at Houston – 1pm, CBS
Dallas at Jacksonville – 1pm, FOX
Detroit at NY Jets – 1pm, CBS
Arizona at Denver – 4:05pm, FOX
New England at Las Vegas – 4:05pm, FOX
Tennessee at LA Chargers – 4:25pm, CBS
Cincinnati at Tampa Bay – 4:25pm, CBS
NY Giants at Washington – 8:20pm, NBC
Monday, Dec. 19
LA Rams at Green Bay – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC
