NFL Schedule 2022: Week 15 Saturday tripleheader on NFL Network set

The Week 15 Saturday tripleheader on the NFL Network has been set, the league announced on Monday.
The NFL previously announced that a pool of five games were eligible to be played on Saturday during Week 15 of the 2022 season. Today they picked the three contests, which will be played on Saturday, Dec. 17. Below are the details:
- Indianapolis at Minnesota – 1pm ET
- Baltimore at Cleveland – 4:30pm ET
- Miami at Buffalo – 8:15pm ET
The two remaining games that were eligible to be played on Saturday will now be contested on Sunday, Dec. 18. Those two contests are the Atlanta Falcons at the New Orleans Saints (1:00pm ET, FOX) and the New York Giants at the Washington Commanders (8:20pm ET, NBC).
Below is the revised schedule for Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. See our weekly NFL schedule for the entire season slate.
2022 NFL SCHEDULE – WEEK 15
* All times Eastern.
Thursday, Dec. 15
San Francisco at Seattle – 8:15pm, Prime Video
Saturday, Dec. 17
Indianapolis at Minnesota – 1pm, NFLN
Baltimore at Cleveland – 4:30pm, NFLN
Miami at Buffalo – 8:15pm, NFLN
Sunday, Dec. 18
Atlanta at New Orleans – 1pm, FOX
Pittsburgh at Carolina – 1pm, CBS
Philadelphia at Chicago – 1pm, FOX
Kansas City at Houston – 1pm, CBS
Dallas at Jacksonville – 1pm, FOX
Detroit at NY Jets – 1pm, CBS
Arizona at Denver – 4:05pm, FOX
New England at Las Vegas – 4:05pm, FOX
Tennessee at LA Chargers – 4:25pm, CBS
Cincinnati at Tampa Bay – 4:25pm, CBS
NY Giants at Washington – 8:20pm, NBC
Monday, Dec. 19
LA Rams at Green Bay – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC
