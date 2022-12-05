NFL Schedule 2022: Week 15 Saturday tripleheader on NFL Network set

The Week 15 Saturday tripleheader on the NFL Network has been set, the league announced on Monday.

The NFL previously announced that a pool of five games were eligible to be played on Saturday during Week 15 of the 2022 season. Today they picked the three contests, which will be played on Saturday, Dec. 17. Below are the details:

Indianapolis at Minnesota – 1pm ET

Baltimore at Cleveland – 4:30pm ET

Miami at Buffalo – 8:15pm ET

The two remaining games that were eligible to be played on Saturday will now be contested on Sunday, Dec. 18. Those two contests are the Atlanta Falcons at the New Orleans Saints (1:00pm ET, FOX) and the New York Giants at the Washington Commanders (8:20pm ET, NBC).

Below is the revised schedule for Week 15 of the 2022 NFL season. See our weekly NFL schedule for the entire season slate.

2022 NFL SCHEDULE – WEEK 15

* All times Eastern.

Thursday, Dec. 15

San Francisco at Seattle – 8:15pm, Prime Video

Saturday, Dec. 17

Indianapolis at Minnesota – 1pm, NFLN

Baltimore at Cleveland – 4:30pm, NFLN

Miami at Buffalo – 8:15pm, NFLN

Sunday, Dec. 18

Atlanta at New Orleans – 1pm, FOX

Pittsburgh at Carolina – 1pm, CBS

Philadelphia at Chicago – 1pm, FOX

Kansas City at Houston – 1pm, CBS

Dallas at Jacksonville – 1pm, FOX

Detroit at NY Jets – 1pm, CBS

Arizona at Denver – 4:05pm, FOX

New England at Las Vegas – 4:05pm, FOX

Tennessee at LA Chargers – 4:25pm, CBS

Cincinnati at Tampa Bay – 4:25pm, CBS

NY Giants at Washington – 8:20pm, NBC

Monday, Dec. 19

LA Rams at Green Bay – 8:15pm, ESPN/ABC

